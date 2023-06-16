Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 0.7%  SPI 15'006 0.6%  Dow 34'480 0.2%  DAX 16'358 0.4%  Euro 0.9773 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.7%  Gold 1'956 -0.1%  Bitcoin 23'099 1.3%  Dollar 0.8936 0.2%  Öl 75.8 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 24: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Chancen birgt Chinook Therapeutics für Novartis
Millionenzahlung: Bayer legt Roundup-Streit mit New Yorker Staatsanwaltschaft gegen Millionenzahlung bei - Bayer-Aktie im Plus
Morgan Stanley-Experten warnen Anleger: Gewinnrezession noch in diesem Jahr möglich
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Evolva126205578Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528SoftwareONE49645150ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2023 19:00:00

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

                                                                                                     Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US June 16, 20237.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received a transparency notification as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on June 13, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of June 8, 2023, it held 66,108,807 shares of the then outstanding 1,142,744,404 shares, and therefore crossed above the threshold (5%) by virtue of the sale and acquisition of voting securities. See Annex 1.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:58 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
11:16 BNP Paribas: Reisebranche auf Erholungskurs
09:45 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.06.2023
08:00 Japans Wirtschaftserwachen: Vom «verlorenen Jahrzehnt» zur aufstrebenden Anlagechance
06:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Erholung vom Tagestief
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.14 19.83 A0SSMU
Short 12'104.57 13.91 OFSSMU
Short 12'546.33 8.98 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.26 16.06.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'919.50 19.01 XTSSMU
Long 10'679.46 13.58 XDSSMU
Long 10'227.37 8.77 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: Wall Street schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX geht wenig verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
DocMorris-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: UBS streicht Kursziel zusammen
Geldpolitischer Gegenwind nimmt zu: Bitcoin fällt unter 25'000 US-Dollar
Nach Zinsentscheidungen: SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Calida-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Calida rechnet wegen gescheiterter Übernahme mit tieferem Umsatz
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: INTERROLL gibt Gewinnwarnung heraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit