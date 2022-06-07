Oxurion Announces Preclinical Presentation on THR-149 at KININ2022

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – JUNE 7, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema, today delivered a preclinical presentation evaluating the pharmacokinetic properties of THR-149 at KININ2022, held in Annecy, France, June 5-8, 2022.

The KININ2022 presentation is available under Conferences and Events within the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Overview: THR-149, a bicyclic peptide identified by a combination of phage-based selections and directed medicinal chemistry, is a potent and specific inhibitor of plasma kallikrein. In preclinical studies, THR-149 effectively blocked the release of bradykinin in the vitreous and reduced the level of edema and retinal vascular leakage in rodent models.

Results: IVT-PK and IV-PK data were analyzed based on a mono-compartmental pharmacokinetic model, leading to ocular and systemic half-lives of 36 h and 1.1 h, respectively. The model indicates IVT administration of THR-149 reduces the four DME disease hallmarks: retinal vascular leakage, retinal edema, retinal inflammation and reactive gliosis.

THR-149 is being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of diabetic macular edema (DME) patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is currently evaluating THR-149 for the treatment of DME in Part B, the second part of its two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.





