Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’637 -0.1%  SPI 15’316 0.1%  Dow 39’355 -0.3%  DAX 18’261 0.3%  Euro 0.9744 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’044 0.3%  Gold 2’174 0.4%  Bitcoin 63’616 5.4%  Dollar 0.8988 0.2%  Öl 86.7 1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Galderma133539272Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
BASF-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Bewertung
Jefferies & Company Inc. beurteilt SAP SE-Aktie mit Buy
NVIDIA in Blasenterritorium? Das sagt JPMorgan-Stratege Matejka
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

ThromboGenics NV Aktie [Valor: 2610754 / ISIN: BE0003846632]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.03.2024 19:10:00

OXURION announces its presence at the Paris SmallCap event on March 28, 2024.

finanzen.net zero ThromboGenics NV-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ThromboGenics NV
0.00 EUR -50.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

OXURION announces its presence at the Paris SmallCap
event on March 28, 2024.

Leuven, BELGIUM - March 25, 2024 - 7:00 p.m, Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels : OXUR), a Leuven-based biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce its participation in the SmallCap event, scheduled for March 28 in Paris.

The event, organized in key cities such as Paris, London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam, serves as a platform for bringing together European issuers and a wider network of institutional investors and family offices across Europe.

Pascal Ghoson, CEO of Oxurion, expresses his enthusiasm: "Our participation in this event is an opportunity. In fact. This will be an ideal place for us to unveil our future growth strategy and highlight the strengths that make us unique."

For more information on the event, please visit their website.

About Oxurion Oxurion

(Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is committed to the development of next-generation standard ophthalmic therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Oxurion's head office is in Leuven. Further information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information on forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered as "forward-looking". These forward looking statements are based on current expectations and are therefore subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company therefore cannot guarantee that these forward-looking statements will materialise and does not undertake to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties affecting the company and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements is included in the company's annual report. This press release does not constitute an offer or an invitation to sell or buy securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No Oxurion securities may be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the 1933 U.S. Securities Act as amended, or pursuant to a waiver of such Act, and in accordance with all applicable state securities laws.

Contacts :

OXURION NV

Pascal Ghoson

pascal.ghoson@oxurion.com

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ThromboGenics NV

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:59 UBS KeyInvest: Das „Goldlöckchen“ und die Notenbanken
10:53 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.03.2024
09:06 SNB-Zinssenkung bereits wieder verpufft
09:00 FAQ: Options on Urea (Granular) FOB U.S. Gulf futures
08:40 Reddit: Die weltweit grösste Community ist an der Börse
22.03.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
22.03.24 3 Knaller-Aktien aus dem BX Musterportfolio📈: Novo Nordisk, McKesson & Hermès – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
21.03.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 18.200 Punkte im Fokus – Jerome Powell nährt Zinssenkungsfantasien
21.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’094.90 19.85 D2SSMU
Short 12’358.91 13.78 20SSMU
Short 12’878.17 8.49 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’637.05 25.03.2024 17:31:14
Long 11’200.00 19.46
Long 10’892.73 13.78 SSRM0U
Long 10’424.91 8.87 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan-Analyst alarmiert: Was MicroStrategy mit einem zukünftigen Bitcoin-Crash zu tun haben könnte
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Swiss Steel-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Vertreter von Grossaktionär Spuhler treten aus Verwaltungsrat zurück
UBS-Aktie im Plus: RBC hat Kursziel für UBS angehoben - Einstufung "Outperform"
Bitcoin-Miner tätigen Investments in Milliardenhöhe
Grantham warnt vor KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA: "Blase in einer Blase"
Dividendenregen: Wer so viel verdient kann ausschliesslich von Dividenden leben
Bitcoin macht sich weiter in Richtung 70'000 US-Dollar auf
Rüstungswerte weiter gefragt: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Allzeithochs
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Nestlé wegen Wasser-Reinigungsverfahren weiter im Fokus von NGO

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit