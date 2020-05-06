OXIO Connectivity-as-a-Service Platform Go Live with Optiva BSS Platform on the Public Cloud Accelerated to Support Oxigeno2030 COVID-19 Relief Initiative

The first SaaS, multi-tenant BSS platform offered for telecom providers is being leveraged to help those in need and allow OXIO to achieve rapid deployment, unlimited scale and savings with worldwide reach

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OXIO, a global connectivity-as-a-service provider, has launched a virtualized multi-carrier solution for enterprises leveraging the Optiva BSS Platform™ on the public cloud. The service, OXIO BrandVNO ™, offers the capability to transform any enterprise worldwide into a provider of mobile connectivity, which can be easily bundled into their existing offering.

The Optiva deployment was accelerated to support a relief effort called Oxígeno2030, which leverages at-cost mobile connectivity to help Mexico's most impacted individuals stay connected as they adjust their lives to the crippling coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the initiative is to connect one million Mexicans by Q1 2021. OXIO, Zenda.la and Accountability Lab Mexico joined forces to launch Oxígeno2030, which uses the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) framework to promote development through the use of mobile technologies. For more information, please visit www.oxigeno2030.org .

OXIO's innovative digital service has been built with Optiva BSS Platform at its core and made available to provide operators with a pay-as-you-go platform, quick time to market and up to 80% in total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Optiva BSS Platform affords OXIO and its customers the benefit of not having to manage a complicated enterprise software system. Instead, OXIO can focus on its core expertise, elevate customer experience and optimize its cost.

"Our proposition is unique. We empower enterprises worldwide to complement their offerings with a branded mobile service — without the cost and complexity associated with the traditional MVNO model. With Optiva BSS Platform and public cloud capabilities, our customers can easily launch their own branded service in a matter of days and immediately take advantage of their newfound status as wireless operators," said Nicolas Girard Ph.D., CEO of OXIO. "Optiva helps our customers and us provide consumers with more affordable and reliable internet connections — and fuel our growth and success."

For OXIO, the cloud-native architecture and public cloud eliminate the traditional costs and complexities experienced by operators in the past. OXIO is afforded full, end-to-end BSS functionality that includes customer management, prepaid and postpaid revenue management, commercial and technical product catalogs and real-time convergent rating and charging for mobile customers.

"OXIO joins a growing list of operators who are leveraging the benefits of cloud-native BSS. Now, with Oxígeno2030, the public cloud is being leveraged to help those in need in Mexico," said Danielle Royston, CEO of Optiva. "Together with our customers, we are reimagining the infrastructure of telecom BSS for long-term sustainability, so we may optimally support mobile subscribers worldwide."

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

About OXIO:

OXIO helps mobile subscribers around the world pay less for data and stay connected so that they can actively participate in the global digital economy. The OXIO solution builds a virtualized multi-carrier network that is white-labeled to Enterprises, to let them easily bundle wireless into their existing products; allowing them to fully take advantage of their newfound status as wireless operators, from controlling the user experience to getting intelligence from user usage to empowering their business KPIs. OXIO's BrandVNO™ platform is a fully managed, cloud-based solution that was architected from the ground up for multi-network and multi-operator virtualization. With BrandVNO™, traditional or non-traditional mobile providers can simultaneously leverage multiple national carriers, operationalizing new, branded customer experiences at their pace, with minimal additional cost. For more information, visit www.oxio.com.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.