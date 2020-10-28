SMI 9’636 -2.5%  SPI 12’018 -2.6%  Dow 26’711 -2.7%  DAX 11’594 -3.9%  Euro 1.0685 -0.3%  EStoxx50 2’965 -3.4%  Gold 1’874 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9110 0.2%  Öl 39.0 -4.2% 
28.10.2020 15:19:00

Oxford Nanopore announces multiple releases, for high-accuracy, content-rich, high-throughput whole-genome sequencing, and dynamic targeted sequencing

- Announced at the 2020 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Meeting

OXFORD, England, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Nanopore announces multiple releases that expand and improve its sequencing technology offering in human genomics, at ASHG 2020. 

These releases are provided without upgrade fees, as with all Oxford Nanopore platforms.

They include: a range of data analysis releases, including new basecalling algorithms and downstream analysis tool upgrades. These deliver increased performance across raw-read accuracy, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) calling and structural variant (SV) detection, alongside the improved ability to directly detect methylation in the same experiment.

Recent releases also support the use of PromethION, the ultra-high throughput nanopore sequencing device, in production-scale, cost-effective, whole human genome sequencing projects, where information-rich nanopore data enables broader genomic discovery.

Oxford Nanopore has also released two novel approaches to targeting specific genomic regions; adaptive sampling, and Cas9 Sequencing Kits for PCR-free target enrichment. 

These announcements follow updates earlier in the year, including the release of the GridION Q — the first in a pipeline of ISO9001-qualified 'Q line' devices — and the CE-IVD marking and launch of its LamPORE COVID-19 test. 

Oxford Nanopore will be hosting a satellite event today at ASHG, including presentations by Ariel Gershman of Johns Hopkins University, Tuuli Lappalainen of the New York Genome Centre, Shruti Iyer of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, and Rosemary Dokos from Oxford Nanopore. Talks will be available online after the event on the Oxford Nanopore website.

