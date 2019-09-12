12.09.2019 20:00:00

OxBlue Receives Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2019 Best Places to Work Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OxBlue Corporation, an Atlanta-based technology company and the leader in professional construction camera services, recently received the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2019 Best Places to Work award. This is the third nomination for the company since 2016.

The 16th annual event took place on Sept. 5, 2019, and was hosted by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in collaboration with Quantum Workplace. In order to be considered for the award, companies must first be nominated and are then rated based on work environment, people practices, and other matrices. Out of the thousands of companies in the region, only 100 received the title of Best Place to Work, including OxBlue.

"At OxBlue, we're committed to fostering a positive and open environment where employees feel valued," said Chandler McCormack, CEO of OxBlue. "In the end, it's a mutually beneficial situation. Our employees feel like they can succeed while clients receive the best service possible."

In addition to the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Best Places to Work award, OxBlue has received numerous other awards for its commitment to its employees, including:

  • Atlanta's Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®
  • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces
  • Best & Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®

For more information on OxBlue Corporation and its commitment to its employees, visit oxblue.com/company.

About OxBlue
OxBlue is a leading professional construction camera service provider, serving clients globally since 2001. OxBlue's high-resolution images, high-definition time-lapse videos, and intuitive technologies connect everyone to the job site, as well as make it easy to monitor, document, and market your project. OxBlue emphasizes client services and continuous improvement, as well as holds multiple awards for technology, innovation, and workplace culture.

 

SOURCE OxBlue Corporation

