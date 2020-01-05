OWC Takes Data Protection and Drive Performance to New Heights with SoftRAID Standard for both macOS and Windows Machines and SoftRAID Pro for Macs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2020 -- OWC® ; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected manufacturers of hard drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, today announced the release of its new OWC SoftRAID Standard software for macOS and Windows machines along with SoftRAID Pro for macOS.

SoftRAID is the powerful yet easy-to-use software RAID platform that maximizes drive capacity, offers faster performance, and protects against data loss. It's ideal for voluminous data roles including audio/video production and editing, photography, graphic design, database servers, financial applications, and more. Easy Setup automates disk configuration and makes setup recommendations. Users work worry-free with disks checked and verified before use plus early warnings prevent unexpected disk failure.

Improving A Proven History

While becoming a leading developer of external drives over the past two decades, OWC began offering multi-drive units pre-configured with SoftRAID to offer customers enhanced data storage capabilities. Because SoftRAID proved to offer many of the same attributes our customers expect from our hardware, OWC acquired SoftRAID in 2014 so hardware and software teams could work together daily to create the easiest to use, most fully featured software RAID package available.

The Security of Advanced Monitoring

Getting work done fast while keeping your data safe is paramount. When it comes to protection, SoftRAID was designed to keep you working worry-free. SoftRAID checks and verifies new disks for errors before use, warns you when a disk is about to fail, and even keeps you working if you lose a drive. All these advanced monitoring tools work in the background to ensure you're constantly protected from a catastrophic, project-killing data loss.

Unchain Hardware RAID Limitations

SoftRAID unshackles you from expensive hardware RAID technology that's not upgradeable or expandable. With SoftRAID, you can spread volumes over two or more drive enclosures for mind-boggling performance over a single hardware RAID device. Additionally, SoftRAID utilizes your computer's advanced processing power versus the slow processors found in most hardware RAID enclosures. The result is a fast and flexible RAID array that doesn't impact your computer system or applications.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of SoftRAID over a hardware RAID is that you're not locked into specific hardware in order to access your data. With SoftRAID, you can replace a bad enclosure or upgrade, and the drives can be moved to that enclosure where you can access your data without skipping a beat. In contrast, if a hardware RAID system fails and it's out of production or supported anymore, all the data could be lost.

Highlights

Flexible: create RAID 0, 1 volumes with SoftRAID Standard (Windows and Mac)

Advanced: create RAID 0, 1, 4, 5, 6, 6+, 1+0 (10) volumes and get email notifications for drive and RAID volume health with SoftRAID Pro (Mac only)

Verified: volume validation ensures sectors can be read, parity is correct, and volume failure is minimized

Certified: drives are checked before use to ensure they are safe for data storage

Vigilant: early warning prediction helps protect against unexpected drive failure

Cross-platform ready: Built-in MacDrive technology lets you exchange SoftRAID arrays between Windows and macOS computers

Outperforms: up to 86% faster than AppleRAID

Thorough: full TRIM support improves internal and external SSD performance in all RAID levels

Risk-free: 30-day free trial of fully functional application

SoftRAID Standard & SoftRAID Pro

With SoftRAID Standard, Mac and PC users can create super-fast RAID 0 sets or ultra-secure RAID 1 sets, certify new disks before use, receive warnings when a disk is about to fail, and restore data quickly with fast rebuilding.



SoftRAID Pro gives macOS users all the features found in SoftRAID Standard, plus five advanced RAID levels - RAID 4, 5, 6, 6+, 1+0 (10) - to offer even more protection and data security options. Plus receive real-time email notification of disk errors so users can take immediate action to protect their data.

The Cross-Platform Workflow Consolidator

Sharing data between Macs and PCs has never been easier. Built with MacDrive technology (an OWC software technology), SoftRAID allows users to create, read, and write HFS+ RAID sets on both macOS and Windows computers so you'll never have to worry about disk formats again.

30-Day Risk-Free Trial

Sudden disk failure can cost time, money, and quite possibly your business. Eliminate that risk by trying SoftRAID completely free for 30 days and see firsthand how it can protect mission critical data. Fully functional with no features disabled, this SoftRAID trial provides all the great disk checking, monitoring and easy volume creation attributes that made SoftRAID the most popular RAID setup and management app for years.

Pricing

After the 30-day free trial period, SoftRAID Standard will be available for $49.99 MSRP the end of January and SoftRAID Pro will be available in the spring of 2020 for $179.99.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. OWC creates and delivers the best storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions for performance, reliability and longevity to enhance, accelerate and extend the capabilities of technology. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. True sustainability is good business – maximizing existing hardware vs. starting over or needing to replace saves time, money and benefits the environment and resources we all share. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum Certification and running as a net provider of renewable wind and solar energy to the local power grid. OWC features an award-winning technical support team, as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

