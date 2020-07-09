09.07.2020 13:07:00

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Crosses $100 Million in Assets

ATLANTA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, the parent of Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced today the Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) has crossed $100 million in assets under management since it began trading on the NYSE Arca in October. OVB aims to generate income by attaching an income overlay to a passively managed index ETF in order to boost yield. OVB can serve as a standalone investment solution or as a building block for combined asset allocation.

(PRNewsfoto/Liquid Strategies, LLC)

The Overlay Shares ETF suite features five sought-after and highly liquid index ETFs with each ETF employing a disciplined risk-managed overlay strategy focused on generating tax-efficient income on top of underlying core ETF assets.

  • Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)
  • Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)
  • Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)
  • Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)
  • Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)

"We believe the income solutions that we've built into our Overlay Shares ETF suite not only provide access to better income, but does so in a diversifying way that can complement existing portfolio holdings on a total return and risk profile basis as well," said Justin Boller, Portfolio Manager for Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares.

For more information, please visit www.overlayshares.com. 

Media Contact:

Megan Delaney


Liquid Strategies & Overlay Shares


(770) 350-8717


mdelaney@lsfunds.com   

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website (overlayshares.com). Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.
Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds were recently organized and as a result, it has a limited track record on which to base an investment decision upon. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Fund could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Fund is unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overlay-shares-core-bond-etf-crosses-100-million-in-assets-301090498.html

SOURCE Liquid Strategies, LLC

