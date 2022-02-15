Overbought Malaysia Bourse Called Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, advancing more than 70 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing geopolitical concerns and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets finished firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and plantations.

For the day, the index climbed 15.77 points or 1.00 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,599.61 after moving as low as 1,585.54. Volume was 3.573 billion shares worth 2.981 billion ringgit. There were 519 gainers and 447 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata fell 0.25 percent, while CIMB Group gathered 0.71 percent, Dialog Group improved 0.70 percent, Digi.com and Petronas Dagangan both gained 0.48 percent, Genting and Maxis both rose 0.22 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.34 percent, IHH Healthcare advanced 0.92 percent, INARI climbed 0.94 percent, IOI Corporation soared 3.14 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surged 4.76 percent, Maybank collected 0.23 percent, MISC rose 0.43 percent, MRDIY added 0.54 percent, Petronas Chemicals jumped 1.30 percent, PPB Group spiked 2.53 percent, Press Metal accelerated 2.09 percent, Public Bank perked 0.69 percent, RHB Capital sank 0.52 percent, Sime Darby Plantations skyrocketed 10.61 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 1.13 percent, Tenaga Nasional was up 0.11 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.42 percent and Hartalega Holdings, Sime Darby and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and stayed that way throughout the session, finishing solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 422.67 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 34,988.84, while the NASDAQ soared 348.84 points or 2.53 percent to end at 14,139.76 and the S&P 500 spiked 69.40 points or 1.58 percent to close at 4,471.07.

The rebound on Wall Street came amid easing geopolitical concerns following news Russia is pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border. Concerns about a destabilizing conflict between Russia and the Ukraine have weighed on stocks over the past few sessions.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing U.S. producer prices jumped by much more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday as worries about supply disruptions eased amid the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down by $3.39 or 3.6 percent at $92.07 a barrel.