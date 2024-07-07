Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’006 -0.5%  SPI 16’014 -0.4%  Dow 39’376 0.2%  DAX 18’475 0.1%  Euro 0.9717 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’979 -0.2%  Gold 2’392 1.5%  Bitcoin 50’703 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8960 0.0%  Öl 86.8 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Richemont21048333Lonza1384101
Top News
Citi warnt: Der US-Aktienmarkt ist anfällig für ein Sommergewitter
Ethereum-Mitgründer Vitalik Buterin kritisiert Krypto-Regulierung und bietet eigenen Lösungsvorschlag
UBS-Aktie: SNB-Chef Jordan gibt dem Management die Schuld am Niedergang der CS
Avolta-Aktie: Neuer Zehnjahresvertrag mit Flughafen in Nigeria
Valora-Aktie: Partnerschaft mit DPD gestartet
Suche...
ZERO Depot

08.07.2024 01:03:52

Overbought KOSPI Has Solid Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 80 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,860-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 37.29 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 2,862.23 after trading between 2,836.21 and 2,871.96. Volume was 372.36 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won. There were 461 decliners and 397 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.90 percent, while KB Financial soared 2.68 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.61 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 2.96 percent, Samsung SDI rallied 2.00 percent, LG Electronics climbed 2.69 percent, SK Hynix spiked 2.61 percent, Naver skyrocketed 5.19 percent, LG Chem fell 0.28 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.64 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.03 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 1.75 percent, POSCO added 0.53 percent, SK Telecom perked 0.19 percent, KEPCO advanced 0.88 percent, Hyundai Mobis rose 0.41 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 1.26 percent and Kia Motors gained 0.56 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened flat but generally moved higher throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow added 67.87 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 39,375.87, while the NASDAQ rallied 164.46 points or 0.90 percent to close at a record 18,352.76 and the S&P 500 gained 30.17 points or 0.54 percent to end at 5,567.19 - also a record.

For the holiday-interrupted week, the NASDAQ spiked 3.5 percent, the S&P 500 surged 2.0 percent and the Dow advanced 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for June generated optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

While employment jumped by more than expected in June, the report also showed downward revisions to job growth in April and May as well as another unexpected uptick by the unemployment rate.

Treasury yields moved lower after the release of the report amid optimism the continued increase by the jobless rate will convince the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates in the near future.

Oil futures slipped on Friday, but still posted their fourth straight weekly gain amid optimism about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended down by $0.72 or 0.86 percent at $83.16 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained about 2 percent in the week.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:

🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

05.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia, Qualcomm
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
05.07.24 SMI-Anleger werden wieder etwas mutiger
05.07.24 Marktüberblick: Continental und Redcare gesucht
05.07.24 KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV
05.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Der nächste Versuch
04.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
04.07.24 NVIDIA der KI-Gewinner mit Aktiensplit
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’499.59 19.66 NRSSMU
Short 12’774.90 13.48 SSCM8U
Short 13’223.97 8.92 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’006.14 05.07.2024 17:31:51
Long 11’530.32 19.99 UBSTBU
Long 11’280.00 13.84
Long 10’820.00 8.67
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Weiterer Vorstoss in die Krypto-Welt.: Sony will mit Relaunch der Börse für Bitcoin & Co. WhaleFin durchstarten
Nestlé-Aktie fällt: Formelle Ermittlung gegen Nestlé Frankreich wegen kontaminierter Pizzas
Ferraris Einstieg in die E-Mobilität: Der erwartete Preis des ersten Modells des Tesla-Konkurrenten
Rosenblatt: Apples KI-Strategie auf dem Prüfstand - Warum sie überzeugen könnte
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag entwickeln
Konkurrenz im Online-Marktplatz: Amazon fordert Temu und SHEIN heraus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 27: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagvormittag
Roche-Aktie knickt ein: Roche erleidet weiteren Rücksetzer mit neuartiger Krebstherapie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit