Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’305 -1.8%  SPI 18’837 -1.7%  Dow 51’079 0.1%  DAX 25’003 -0.4%  Euro 0.9151 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’035 -0.3%  Gold 4’470 -1.5%  Bitcoin 55’785 -3.0%  Dollar 0.7865 0.6%  Öl 95.4 3.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SEC-Vorstoss: Aktien-Emissionen sollen deutlich einfacher werden
Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Wohin steuert der Goldpreis? Top-Analysten liegen weit auseinander
Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Das hat sich in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
02.06.2026 01:02:58

Overbought KOSPI Called Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, rallying more than 600 points or 7.5 percent in that span. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI sits just beneath the 8,790-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on support from the technology shares. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished with huge gains again following strong support from the technology companies, while the financials, industrials and chemicals were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 311.85 points or 3.68 percent to finish at 8,788.38 after trading between 8,485.67 and 8,874.16. Volume was 618.17 million shares worth 69.4 trillion won. There were 712 decliners and 194 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.07 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.00 percent, Hana Financial slumped 1.04 percent, Samsung Electronics surged 10.09 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 5.23 percent, LG Electronics rallied 29.86 percent, SK Hynix advanced 1.29 percent, Naver skyrocketed 16.03 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.07 percent, Lotte Chemical tanked 2.85 percent, SK Innovation tumbled 2.52 percent, POSCO Holdings surrendered 2.48 percent, SK Telecom soared 11.53 percent, KEPCO shed 0.64 percent, Hyundai Mobis dropped 0.91 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.73 percent and Kia Motors rose 0.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened under water on Monday but quickly started to trend higher, finally ending at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 46.42 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 51,078.88. while the NASDAQ climbed 114.19 points or 0.42 percent to end at 27,086.81 and the S&P 500 rose 19.90 points or 0.26 percent to close at 7,599.96.

The higher close on Wall Street partly reflected strength among tech stocks after Nvidia (NVDA) unveiled a new superchip RTX Spark in collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT) that the company said reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents.

Buying interest was somewhat subdued, however, as the price of crude oil surged in reaction to the latest developments regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed Monday on reports the U.S. and Iran exchanging attacks while the U.S. is yet to endorse a negotiated settlement to end the war. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was up $4.64 or 5.31 percent at $92.00 per barrel.

However, crude oil prices pulled back off their highs after President Donald Trump said talks with Iran are continuing at a "rapid pace," while positive communications with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah also spurred hopes for an end to the war.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide May numbers for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.5 percent monthly increase and the 2.6 percent yearly gain in April.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

01.06.26 Geopolitische Spannungen und ein möglicher Deal setzen Ölpreis unter Druck
01.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Saisonalität auf dem Prüfstand
01.06.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 01.06.2026
01.06.26 Nahost-Konflikt hält an
29.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’877.96 19.92 BLPSVU
Short 14’187.00 13.68 BRWSBU
Short 14’697.49 8.97 SPEBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’305.40 01.06.2026 17:31:23
Long 12’743.74 19.63 BSUBWU
Long 12’457.97 13.75 S69BJU
Long 11’928.78 8.97 BWOSXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nebius-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: NVIDIA-Chef Jensen Huang befeuert die Rally
Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Das hat sich in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham getan
Wohin steuert der Goldpreis? Top-Analysten liegen weit auseinander
NVIDIA, Microsoft und Apple & Co.: Das sind die US-Investments der UBS im ersten Quartal 2026
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch rot: Ausblick für 2026 nach oben geschraubt - Rheinmetall, RENK und TKMS ebenfalls schwach
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Infineon-Aktie im Höhenflug: Analysten sehen weiteres Kurspotenzial
Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in Grün
KW 22: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Mai 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Mai 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.