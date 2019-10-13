13.10.2019 13:13:00

Over 70,000 Visitors, SR2m Falcon Sales on First Day of Riyadh Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- The 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, which opened in Riyadh on Friday, received more than 70,000 visitors on the first day.

Visitors attending the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The inaugural day also witnessed falcon sales exceeding SR 2 million through direct sales in the section for falcon exhibitors and auctions in which 12 falcons of different species were shown.

The five-day exhibition, being organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, received a huge response from falcon breeders and falconry enthusiasts from across the world. Women visitors also thronged the exhibition venue at the Riyadh Front.

This is the biggest event of its kind in the Gulf and the Middle East.

This year's exhibition has unique events, a variety of sections and several activities, said the Saudi Falcons Club.

The exhibition covers an area of 36,000 square meters and has the attendance of representatives from more than 20 countries, the participation of 350 exhibitors, and more than 30 specialized departments.

The exhibition includes sections for falcon exhibitors, modified cars display, plastic arts, darts shooting, photography studio, falcon auction, etc.

Many heritage and cultural events will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

With this exhibition, Saudi Arabia, which is on the UNESCO list of falcon-breeding countries, aims to enlighten the public about the Kingdom's heritage and educate future generations about falconry as well as about falcon hunting and breeding hobby.

The exhibition, which is part of the Riyadh Season events, is open from noon until midnight.

The first Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition last year was a grand success.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010002/2nd_Saudi_Falcons_Hunting_Exhibition.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010001/2nd_Saudi_Falcons_Hunting_Exhibition.jpg

Contact:
Bahaa Fatairy
+966-(0)530009586

 

Falconers at the 2nd Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-70-000-visitors-sr2m-falcon-sales-on-first-day-of-riyadh-exhibition-300937547.html

SOURCE Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition

