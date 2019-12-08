Over 600 students graduated from Wayne Park University

RIVERSIDE, Calif. and KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We work to promote education without barriers and have over 120 countries representing our student body," said the Dean, "We employ the latest technology to offer the best learning experience to our students and make education accessible from anywhere." Wayne Park University encourages the integration of full-time students, working adults and adult learners, the new graduates come from various cultural and professional backgrounds amongst which stands out several prominent names.

One of the notable graduates was Hazem Hasan Al-Nassar, a prominent construction and project management industry veteran from Kuwait. Nassar also represented the graduating student body and gave the valedictorian speech at the graduation ceremony. The Dean commended Nassar for his influential speech and upholding the university's values and spirit. In his speech, Nassar addressed the various challenges faced by adult learners and encouraged them to continue their education: "Your pursuit for knowledge does not have an age limit so you should never give up on your hopes and dreams," he said.

Wayne Park University does not end its services to the students after the graduating ceremony and continues to provide them career services along with dedicated career advisers to assist them in exploring their job opportunities, and obtain employment. Till date, the university has served over 15,000 students and alumni across the world in getting the knowledge and support they deserve, and build a better future for themselves.

About Wayne Park University

With an objective to offer its students the highest standard quality of education, Wayne Park University is a leading university, providing exceptional education that allows students to succeed in pursuing their desired job prospects. Their competency based curriculum is crafted for working adults and professional, who aspire to continue their education and advance their careers. The university offers a wide range of distance education programs in multiple disciplines, each one offering a curricula designed to equip students with the industry specific knowledge and skills desired by leading employers across the world.

SOURCE Wayne Park University