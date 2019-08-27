Over 300 Natgas Industry Leaders Gather in Chicago to Examine the Mid-Continent Natural Gas Market and Negotiate Transactions for Purchases, Sales and Transportation

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 31st annual LDC Gas Forum Mid-Continent takes place in ChicagoSeptember 9 – 11, 2019. This event is the clearly preferred venue for industry professionals involved in the entire natural gas commercial value chain, including production, transportation and distribution, marketing, purchasing, financial services and key supporting services and products.

The 2 1/2 day program is carefully structured for officials from leading industry organizations to provide insight about market developments, network with existing and new industry counterparties, and ultimately conclude transactions involving purchase, sale and transportation of natural gas. Keynote presentations will be delivered by Catherine Reheis-Boyd, President, Western States Petroleum Association; Joseph Bastardi, Chief Meteorologist, WeatherBELL Analytics; Dr. Jim Duncan, Advisor to the Director, IRI Columbia University; Josh McCall, Fundamental Analytics Director, BP; Chris Archer, Senior Managing Director, Macquarie Capital; and Dave Schryver, President, American Public Gas Association. A special Guest Presentation will be provided by Captain Chad Fleming, U.S. Army (Retired), a highly decorated war hero who deployed 5 times after becoming an amputee. Three panel presentations will focus on supply/demand dynamics, transportation and distribution strategies and gas buyer/gas distributor perspectives, with representatives from CenterPoint Energy, ConocoPhillips, IHS Markit, Direct Energy, Tallgrass Energy, Stabilis Energy, Thigpen Solutions, Quorum Software, Spire, Duke Energy, Nicor Gas, and Black Hills Energy.

The U.S. Mid-Continent region continues to be one of the most dynamic natural gas markets in the U.S. The region historically has been a significant demand location for natural gas, and a major crossroads for natural gas transported across the continent. The U.S. shale revolution has dramatically changed the paradigm, causing a re-plumbing of traditional transportation routes. As a result, the Mid-Continent market is in significant transition with changing sources of supply, transportation routes, evolving market participants and commercial implications.

The Mid-Continent LDC Gas Forum is the flagship of the LDC Gas Forum, Gulf Coast Energy Forum and US-Mexico Gas Forum series that consists of six annual events each focused on the key natural gas market regions across North America. These events are much more than simply conferences in that in addition to gathering insights on critical issues affecting natural gas markets, participants also meet with industry counterparts to complete business transactions. Participants at the Forum include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all industry segments including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key product and service providers, as well as regulators and analysts.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate a venue that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/mc/

