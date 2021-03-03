SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’392 -0.5%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1057 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’738 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’735 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 62.5 -1.2% 

03.03.2021 00:31:00

Over 1,100 Auctions on HiBid.com Generated $36.8M in Last Week's Sales; Bid Now on Antiques, Model Trains, and More

OCALA, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In last week's sales on HiBid.com, a total of 1,145 auctions generated more than $36.8 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Approximately 954,000 bidders placed 1.61 million bids per day, on average, resulting in over 400,000 lots sold across webcast and online-only auctions.

www.hibid.com www.auctionflex.com (PRNewsfoto/Auction Flex & HiBid)

HiBid.com is the leading auction platform for buying and selling assets spanning hundreds of categories, including art, antiques, jewelry, household items, toys, tools, and real estate. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers a comprehensive auction management platform that supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

February 22nd-28th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $36,888,196
Gross Merchandise Volume: $67,343,985
Lots Sold: 417,671
Online-Only Auctions: 1,053
Webcast Auctions: 92
Average Bidders Per Day: 954,000
Average Bids Per Day: 1.61 million

Current Auctions
The list below offers just a handful of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find nearby auctions. Across these and other events, bidders can bid now on model trains, antiques, jewelry, motorcycles, and a Volkswagen Passat.

Huge Hobby Train Estate Collection Online-Only Auction
Seller: Bumblebee Auction 
Dates: December 9th, 2020-March 9th, 2021
Lots: 1,795
View Auction Items

Car, Antique, and Jewelry Online-Only Auction
Seller: Kenny Bland Auctions & Appraisals, LLC 
Dates: February 14th-March 9th
Lots: 54
View Auction Items

Motorcycle Online Auction
Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S 
Dates: February 26th-March 17th
Lots: 10
View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us
352-414-1947 
sales@auctionflex.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-1-100-auctions-on-hibidcom-generated-36-8m-in-last-weeks-sales-bid-now-on-antiques-model-trains-and-more-301239094.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

