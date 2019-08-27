Over $23.8 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $23.8 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of 366,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 173,359 lots.

August 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $23,856,373 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $54,292,058 (USD)

Lots Sold: 173,359

Online Only Auctions: 539

Webcast Auctions: 79

Average Bidders Per Day: 365,985

Average Bids Per Day: 580,899

These are some of our upcoming Featured Auctions:

Farm Goods, Trucks, & Tools Auction

Seller: Magic Valley Auctions

Date: September 18, 2019

Lots: 254

View Auction Items

Art, Music Memorabilia, & Jewelry Auction

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Date: September 3, 2019

Lots: 251

View Auction Items

Home Depot Overstock Auction

Seller: Auction Depot

Date: August 28, 2019

Lots: 360

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

