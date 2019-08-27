|
27.08.2019 22:45:00
Over $23.8 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $23.8 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of 366,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 173,359 lots.
August 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $23,856,373 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $54,292,058 (USD)
Lots Sold: 173,359
Online Only Auctions: 539
Webcast Auctions: 79
Average Bidders Per Day: 365,985
Average Bids Per Day: 580,899
These are some of our upcoming Featured Auctions:
Farm Goods, Trucks, & Tools Auction
Seller: Magic Valley Auctions
Date: September 18, 2019
Lots: 254
View Auction Items
Art, Music Memorabilia, & Jewelry Auction
Seller: Online Nashville Auctions
Date: September 3, 2019
Lots: 251
View Auction Items
Home Depot Overstock Auction
Seller: Auction Depot
Date: August 28, 2019
Lots: 360
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
(352) 414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-23-8-million-in-auction-goods-sold-through-hibidcom-this-week-300908019.html
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Wall Street konnte ihre Vortagesrally nicht fortsetzen. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX notierte stärker. Die jüngsten Entspannungssignale im US-chinesischen Handelszwist sorgten an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich für eine Erholung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}