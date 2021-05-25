Over $ 200 Mn growth expected in Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market During 2021-2025 | Regulations Restricting Brake Dust Formation to boost growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market is set to grow by USD 204.26 million during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 13%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, MAT Foundry Group Ltd. Rotora, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, and Wilwood Engineering Inc. are some of the major market participants. Regulations restricting brake dust formation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market is segmented as below:

Type

Drilled Rotors



Slotted Rotors

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., Alcon Components Ltd., Baer Inc., Brembo Spa, Centric Parts, MAT Foundry Group Ltd., Rotora, Shenzhen LeMyth Technology Co. Ltd., Surface Transforms Plc, and Wilwood Engineering Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market size

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market trends

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market industry analysis

The development of high-performance braking systems based on adaptive braking systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the ongoing slowdown in major emerging economies may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive carbon ceramic brake rotors market vendors

