OutSolve Expands Executive Team with Veteran Marketing Hire

METAIRIE, La., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutSolve, an Affirmative Action planning and compliance solutions company, announced today a new appointment to its executive team, Carla Pittman. Pittman will join OutSolve as Director of Marketing.

"The addition of Carla to our team rounds out our extensive bench and will help us maintain our leadership position in the market," said Jeremy Mancheski, president of OutSolve. "Carla brings strategic leadership experience to the sales and marketing team at a time when we're focusing on our next phase of growth. This is an exciting time for OutSolve and we're thrilled to have Carla on board."

Carla Pittman is a 20-year veteran with extensive experience in marketing strategy, product management and brand development. She was previously Senior Marketing Manager at Berkshire, a position she held for more than 17 years. Pittman has experience bringing products to market using demand generation for product growth, introducing new structures to the sales team to produce a more productive, energized staff, and implementing marketing initiatives to attract and retain customers. This experience will serve her well as she joins OutSolve who is in fast-growth mode.

"I'm energized and excited to join a dynamic, growing company like OutSolve," said Pittman. "My industry experience will serve me well in this role as we introduce new products to market and demonstrate to contractors why OutSolve is the leader in this space."

About OutSolve

OutSolve provides comprehensive affirmative action planning and compliance solutions to help federal contractors meet the full requirements of Executive Order 11246, the Vietnam Era Veteran Readjustment Assistance Act (VEVRAA), and Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, among other regulations. OutSolve provides a wide range of services, including developing comprehensive, OFCCP compliant affirmative action plans, offering OFCCP audit support, and creating EEO-1 reports that comply with the requirements of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. For more information, call 504-486-2410 or visit http://outsolve.com.

