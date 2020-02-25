Outreach Chooses London for First International Office

Seattle-based SaaS unicorn targets the European market for sales industry disruption and category leadership in customer engagement; Hires sales veteran Tom Castley to lead European expansion

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, opens its first international office in London to take over the European sales market. Outreach's London office will focus on customer engagement for the company's more than 200-strong European-based customers. The new office is centrally located in Shoreditch and will support Outreach's ambition to grow its UK workforce. The company is already the largest sales engagement company in Europe and plans to triple headcount by the end of the year.

"We see a very real opportunity to help evolve the sales industry and customer experience in Europe and we see London as the best place to do so," said Manny Medina, chief executive officer of Outreach. "U.S. teams are engaging with customers in new and innovative ways. Our customers in Europe have shared with us that they believe Outreach can provide European customer-facing teams with the tools they need to transform the sector and turn sales into a true engine for business growth."

As part of its commitment to the European market, Outreach has hired industry veteran Tom Castley to lead its London team. With nearly 20 years of experience building high functioning sales organisations in the tech space, Castley provides Outreach with a grounded view of the local market and expertise in growing international brands. Prior to Outreach, Castley spent three years at Apptio running the pan-European account management team responsible for more than $50M of revenue. He also spent several years at Oracle in various roles, concluding with leading CRM sales across manufacturing, retail, high tech, consumer goods, and other verticals.

"The sales industry needs to change its image as an industry full of mavericks who magically secure sales pipeline at the last minute. We think it's time to put this cliché to bed," said Castley. "This is why we're swapping it for a data-driven approach that helps create a steady flow of prospects filling the pipeline and replaces the 'peaks and troughs' of the sales cycle with a predictable process. Companies can then arm their team with relevant data to not only perfect the art of customer engagement but also increase the productivity of the sector."

Outreach currently employs more than 450 employees and is headquartered in Seattle, Wash. The company aims to triple the number of people in the UK across all customer-supporting functions, including sales, account management, customer success, solutions consulting, professional services, member support, and plans to expand to marketing. Today, Outreach works with more than 4,000 customers around the globe. In Europe, Outreach currently has more than 200 customers, including Deliveroo, Docusign, and Signal AI.

Outreach's fast-paced growth was recognised by Deloitte, receiving the prestigious 2019 Technology Fast 500 award, which ranked Outreach the fourth fastest-growing technology company in North America. Outreach was also named to the 2019 Forbes' Cloud 100 and LinkedIn's Top Startups list. Outreach's great workplace culture was recognised by Inc.'s Best Places to Work, Seattle Business Magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For and the Puget Sound Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Washington.

About Outreach

Outreach is the number one sales engagement platform that helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. Over 4,000 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, Okta, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

