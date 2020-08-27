Outpatient Surgical Procedures Industry Analysis to 2025 - Features Key Players Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, CHUV, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Massachusetts General Hospital Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outpatient Surgical Procedures: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope



The market for outpatient surgical procedures is segmented into the following categories:

By type of surgery: Gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, cosmetic, urologic and ophthalmic, dental and ENT, orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology, and others.

By type of facility: Physician offices, hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for outpatient surgical procedures, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.



The report includes:

An overview of global market for outpatient surgical procedures within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

A look at the advancement in surgical instruments i.e. technology-driven surgery techniques, and cost-effective healthcare services

Insights into government initiatives coupled with higher investment in building outpatient surgical center infrastructure along with rapid R&D activities across the regions

Assessment of market size, market forecast and future outlook of outpatient surgical procedures

Market share analysis of the outpatient surgical procedures based on type, channel and region and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global outpatient surgical procedures market

Company profiles of the leading market players, including Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Singapore General Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Surgery

Introduction

Gastrointestinal

Cardiovascular

Cosmetic

Urologic and Ophthalmic

Dental and ENT

Orthopedic

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Facility

Introduction

Physician Offices

Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPDs)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Share Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Addenbrooke's Hospital

AIIMS Delhi

Centre Hospitalier Lyon-Sud

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De Bordeaux

Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)

Cleveland Clinic

CMC Vellore

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Klinikum Der Universitat Munchen (LMU Clinic)

Massachusetts General Hospital

General Hospital Mayo Clinic

Mount Sinai Hospital

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

Samsung Medical Center

Severance Hospital, Yonsei University

Sheba Medical Center Tel Hashomer

Singapore General Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The University of Tokyo Hospital

Hospital Toronto General Hospital

General Hospital University of Maryland Medical Center

