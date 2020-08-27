27.08.2020 22:30:00

Outpatient Surgical Procedures Industry Analysis to 2025 - Features Key Players Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, CHUV, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Massachusetts General Hospital Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outpatient Surgical Procedures: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Report Scope

The market for outpatient surgical procedures is segmented into the following categories:

  • By type of surgery: Gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, cosmetic, urologic and ophthalmic, dental and ENT, orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology, and others.
  • By type of facility: Physician offices, hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for outpatient surgical procedures, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.

The report includes:

  • An overview of global market for outpatient surgical procedures within the industry
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
  • A look at the advancement in surgical instruments i.e. technology-driven surgery techniques, and cost-effective healthcare services
  • Insights into government initiatives coupled with higher investment in building outpatient surgical center infrastructure along with rapid R&D activities across the regions
  • Assessment of market size, market forecast and future outlook of outpatient surgical procedures
  • Market share analysis of the outpatient surgical procedures based on type, channel and region and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global outpatient surgical procedures market
  • Company profiles of the leading market players, including Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Singapore General Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Intended Audience
  • Information Sources
  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunity

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Surgery

  • Introduction
  • Gastrointestinal
  • Cardiovascular
  • Cosmetic
  • Urologic and Ophthalmic
  • Dental and ENT
  • Orthopedic
  • Obstetrics/Gynecology
  • Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Facility

  • Introduction
  • Physician Offices
  • Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPDs)
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Market Share Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Addenbrooke's Hospital
  • AIIMS Delhi
  • Centre Hospitalier Lyon-Sud
  • Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De Bordeaux
  • Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • CMC Vellore
  • Johns Hopkins Medicine
  • Klinikum Der Universitat Munchen (LMU Clinic)
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
  • Samsung Medical Center
  • Severance Hospital, Yonsei University
  • Sheba Medical Center Tel Hashomer
  • Singapore General Hospital
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
  • The University of Tokyo Hospital
  • Toronto General Hospital
  • University of Maryland Medical Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4sk5r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outpatient-surgical-procedures-industry-analysis-to-2025---features-key-players-addenbrookes-hospital-aiims-delhi-chuv-johns-hopkins-medicine-and-massachusetts-general-hospital-among-others-301119961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 59.82
0.47 %
Novartis 78.95
0.22 %
Swisscom 511.20
-0.04 %
SGS 2’389.00
-0.08 %
Swiss Life Hldg 370.80
-0.32 %
LafargeHolcim 43.08
-1.40 %
Givaudan 3’798.00
-1.43 %
ABB 23.37
-1.43 %
Sika 214.20
-1.47 %
Roche Hldg G 316.70
-1.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:27
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
14:43
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14:37
Vontobel: Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und 1 Jahr fixer Laufzeit
09:43
Weekly-Hits: Einzelhandel – Kauflaune nimmt wieder zu / Flughafen – Neuorientierung nach Absturz
08:59
Bullen übernehmen das Ruder
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO büsst ein
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Evolva im ersten Semester von COVID-19 ausgebremst - Aktie fällt zurück
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit roter Tendenz
Nach Wirecard-Bilanzskandal: So können sich Privatanleger schützen
Molecular Partners weitet Verlust im ersten Halbjahr aus - MP-Aktie macht Verluste wett

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Die heimischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls leichte Abschläge. Die Indizes an der Wall Street tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB