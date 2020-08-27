|
27.08.2020 22:30:00
Outpatient Surgical Procedures Industry Analysis to 2025 - Features Key Players Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, CHUV, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Massachusetts General Hospital Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outpatient Surgical Procedures: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report Scope
The market for outpatient surgical procedures is segmented into the following categories:
- By type of surgery: Gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, cosmetic, urologic and ophthalmic, dental and ENT, orthopedics, obstetrics/gynecology, and others.
- By type of facility: Physician offices, hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).
In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for outpatient surgical procedures, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis and a listing of company profiles for key players active in the global market.
The report includes:
- An overview of global market for outpatient surgical procedures within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- A look at the advancement in surgical instruments i.e. technology-driven surgery techniques, and cost-effective healthcare services
- Insights into government initiatives coupled with higher investment in building outpatient surgical center infrastructure along with rapid R&D activities across the regions
- Assessment of market size, market forecast and future outlook of outpatient surgical procedures
- Market share analysis of the outpatient surgical procedures based on type, channel and region and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the global outpatient surgical procedures market
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including Addenbrooke's Hospital, AIIMS Delhi, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Johns Hopkins Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Singapore General Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Surgery
- Introduction
- Gastrointestinal
- Cardiovascular
- Cosmetic
- Urologic and Ophthalmic
- Dental and ENT
- Orthopedic
- Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Others
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Facility
- Introduction
- Physician Offices
- Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPDs)
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Market Share Analysis
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Addenbrooke's Hospital
- AIIMS Delhi
- Centre Hospitalier Lyon-Sud
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De Bordeaux
- Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV)
- Cleveland Clinic
- CMC Vellore
- Johns Hopkins Medicine
- Klinikum Der Universitat Munchen (LMU Clinic)
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
- Samsung Medical Center
- Severance Hospital, Yonsei University
- Sheba Medical Center Tel Hashomer
- Singapore General Hospital
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- The University of Tokyo Hospital
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4sk5r
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outpatient-surgical-procedures-industry-analysis-to-2025---features-key-players-addenbrookes-hospital-aiims-delhi-chuv-johns-hopkins-medicine-and-massachusetts-general-hospital-among-others-301119961.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls leichte Abschläge. Die Indizes an der Wall Street tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag vorwiegend Verluste aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}