Outlook on the Worldwide Wind Power Coatings Market to 2027 - Featuring Hempel, PPG Industries and Akzo Nobel Among Others

DUBLIN, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wind Power Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides audiences with an overall market outlook, with the help of a comprehensive assessment of the global market scenario. The study on the wind power coatings market analyzes the industry with respect to historical and current market scenario, which offers a forecast for the period of 2019 to 2027.

Report readers are able to make important decisions pertaining to their business with a wealth of information and exclusive wind power coatings market insights enclosed in the study. The wind power coatings market report also provides an in-depth understanding of key industry trends and developments made by companies. This report is divided into different sections that allow readers to gain an individual understanding of the wind power coatings market.

Key Queries Addressed

  • How much revenue is the global wind power coatings market expected to generate by the end of forecast period?
  • Which type of wind power coatings is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2027?
  • What are the key growth indicators and market dynamics that are expected to drive the wind power coatings market over the next five years?
  • Which regions are estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the global wind power coatings market?
  • What are the essential strategies incorporated by key wind power coatings market players in an attempt to expand their geographical presence?

The first section in the report on the wind power coatings market begins with a premise that includes report scope, market segmentation, and research highlights. This is followed by the executive summary that emphasizes on the wind power coatings market aspects covered in the study. This section provides a brief understanding of market elements and enables readers to understand the aspects covered in the study. The report also includes market dynamics that offer an understanding of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The next section includes an extensive segmentation analysis of the wind power coatings market. This evaluation includes the division of the wind power coatings market segments based on type, technology, application, and region. Furthermore, an analysis of these key segments, year-on-year growth projections, and basis point share analysis have been included in the report. These help readers identify promising market growth areas.

The study on the global wind power coatings market offers an assessment of the geographical landscape of the market. Regional study helps market competitors make important decisions pertaining to their business. Individualized, country-wise, and segment-wise analysis pertaining to different regions helps readers decipher the potential of the market in various geographies. Supported by year-on-year growth projections and global value and volume share, this section is a vital part of the report.

The study on the wind power coatings market offers a holistic competitive value judgment with details of leading and emerging market players. The dashboard view of competitors in the wind power coatings market report allows readers to understand their business and strategies, along with their performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Wind Power Coatings Market

4. Production Outlook, 2018
4.1. Production Outlook, by Region

5. Global Wind Power Coatings Market, Import-Export Analysis

6. Pricing Analysis, 2018 (Benchmarking)
6.1. Price Comparison Analysis, by Region
6.2. Price Comparison Analysis, by Type
6.3. Price Comparison Analysis, by Application
6.4. Price Comparison Analysis, by Technology
6.5. Price Comparison Analysis, by Wind Turbine Blades

7. Market Overview
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Key Market Indicators/Definitions
7.3. Market Dynamics
7.3.1. Drivers
7.3.2. Restraints
7.3.3. Opportunities
7.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis
7.5. Value Chain Analysis
7.6. Market Dynamics, by Wind Blade Market
7.6.1. Drivers
7.6.2. Restraints
7.6.3. Opportunities
7.7. Regulatory Landscape

8. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
8.1. Introduction & Key Findings
8.2. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
8.2.1. Polymer Coatings
8.2.2. Ceramic Coatings
8.2.3. Metal Coatings
8.3. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Type

9. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2028
9.2.1. Offshore
9.2.1.1. Offshore Blade
9.2.1.2. Offshore Tower
9.2.1.3. Offshore Interior
9.2.2. Onshore
9.2.2.1. Onshore Blade
9.2.2.2. Onshore Tower
9.2.2.3. Onshore Interior
9.3. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Application

10. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
10.1. Introduction & Key Findings
10.2. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018-2028
10.2.1. Water based
10.2.2. Solvent based
10.2.3. Powder
10.2.4. UV Cured

11. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Technology

12. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
12.1. Key Findings
12.2. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 20110-2027
12.3. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Attractiveness, by Region

13. North America Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. North America Wind Power Coatings Market Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
13.3. North America Wind Power Coatings Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
13.4. North America Wind Power Coatings Market Forecast, by Technology, 2018-2027
13.5. North America Wind Power Coatings Market Forecast, by Country, 2018-2027
13.5.1. U.S. Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
13.5.2. U.S. Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
13.5.3. U.S. Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018-2027
13.5.4. Canada Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
13.5.5. Canada Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
13.5.6. Canada Wind Power Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Liters) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018-2027
13.6. North America Wind Power Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis

14. Europe Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Asia Pacific Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Latin America Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Middle East & Africa Wind Power Coatings Market Analysis and Forecast

18. Competition Landscape
18.1. Global Wind Power Coatings Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018
18.2. Competition Matrix
18.2.1. Teknos Group Oy
18.2.2. Hempel A/S
18.2.3. Jotun Group
18.2.4. PPG Industries, Inc.
18.3. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Hempel A/S
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Jotun Group
  • Teknos Group Oy
  • 3M
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (GmbH & Co. KG)
  • Bergolin GmbH & Co. KG
  • Duromar, Inc.
  • Aeolus Coatings B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o44pe0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-worldwide-wind-power-coatings-market-to-2027---featuring-hempel-ppg-industries-and-akzo-nobel-among-others-301027483.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

