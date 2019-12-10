Outlook on the World's Osteoporosis Drugs Market to 2025: Data on Bisphosphonates, PTH, SERM, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, Biosimilars, and More

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteoporosis Drugs Market - By Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator, RANK Ligand Inhibitors, Biosimilars, and Others), By Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report predicts that the global osteoporosis drugs market will grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Upsurge in the prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, increase in aging population, and increasing awareness among public about osteoporosis care are some of the important factors driving the market growth. Aging population is major risk factor for the development of osteoporosis, nearly 9.9 million people live with osteoporosis in US and an additional 43.1 million have low bone mineral density (BMD).



However, expiration of the patents and side-effects associated with the drugs such as nausea, difficulty in swallowing, heartburn, and gastric ulcer are some of the factors that may prove detrimental for the market. Growing investment in R&D for drug discovery and development and rising healthcare expenditure is anticipated to enhance the revenue of osteoporosis drugs market in next five years.



International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates that around 200 million individuals globally suffer from osteoporosis disease. Currently, it is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide suffer from this disease. Nearly 30% of all postmenopausal women have osteoporosis in the US and in Europe.



According to National Institute of Health, about 53 million individuals in US either suffer from osteoporosis or at an increased risk due to low bone mass. The increasing patient base for osteoporosis diseases ensures constant growth of the market during the forecast period 2019 to 2025.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2018 and will retain a high position during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe with a share of more than 20% of the global market in 2018.



Competitive Analysis



There is an increase in new approvals, collaboration, and development of new osteoporosis drugs due to the increase in its incidence worldwide. For instance, FDA approved Evenity (romosozumab) to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women in April 2019 to those who have failed or intolerant to other osteoporosis therapies.

South Korean based Yuyu Pharmaceutical launched Bazestar for the treatment of osteoporosis in late 2018. This drug is a selective estrogen receptor modulator used for treating and preventing osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.



In addition, other leading vendors are focusing on hugely investing in R&D activities to develop new drugs to obtain a high share in the market. Sandoz announced start of clinical study for its proposed biosimilar denosumab for osteoporosis in July 2019. Iran based AryoGen Pharmed is conducting phase III trial for biosimilar Prolia and the trial is expected to be completed by the end of this year.



Key Competitive Facts

Lasofoxifene (a new selective estrogen receptor modulator [SERM] or estrogen agonist-antagonist [EAA] with partial agonist activity at both estrogen receptors ER and ER); abaloparatide (a parathyroid hormone [PTH]-related protein analog); balicatib (inhibitors of the resorptive enzyme cathepsin K) are some of the molecules currently undergoing clinical trial for Food and Drug Administration approval.

In March 2019 , Pfenex announced an agreement with Alvogen to develop and commercialize PF708, a follow-on teriparatide product referencing Forteo to treat osteoporosis in the EU, some countries in North Africa , Middle East and other territories.

