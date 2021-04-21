Outlook on the Virtual Private Network Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Avast Software, Checkpoint Software and Cisco Among Others

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virtual Private Network Market by Component, Type, Deployment and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables a user to connect to a private network on the internet securely and privately. It forms an encrypted connection known as VPN tunnel where all internet traffic& communication is distributed through this secure tunnel. The increase in data security concerns, a rise in advanced & complex cyber threats, and upsurge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations are the major factors that fuel the growth of the virtual private network market. In addition, increase in need for remote accessibility propels the growth of this market. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is expected to hinder the VPN market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of private clouds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The virtual private network market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, end users, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. As per type, market is divided into remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN, and others. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into commercial users and individual users. Commercial users are further separated into sub-segments such as BFSI, telecom & IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players operating in the global virtual private network market analysis include Avast Software S.R.O., Checkpoint Software Inc, Cisco System Inc, Golden Frog GmbH, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc, Microsoft Corporation, NetMotion Software Inc, NordVPN, and Radio IP Software Inc.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global virtual private network market along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private network market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key benefits

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS

3.6.1. Impact on Market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Regulatory Framework

3.6.4. Economic Impact

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.6. Opportunity window (due to COVID Outbreak)



CHAPTER 4: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOLUTION

4.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. REMOTE ACCESS VPN

5.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. SITE TO SITE VPN

5.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. OTHERS

5.4.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. CLOUD

6.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. ON PREMISE

6.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY END USER

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. COMMERCIAL USERS

7.2.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. BFSI

7.2.3. Manufacturing

7.2.4. Healthcare

7.2.5. Telecom and IT

7.2.6. Government

7.2.7. Others

7.2.8. Market size and forecast by region

7.2.9. Market analysis by country

7.3. INDIVIDUAL USERS

7.3.1. Key market trends, Growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK MARKET BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. NORTH AMERICA

8.3. EUROPE

8.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. AVAST SOFTWARE S. R. O.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Business performance

9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. CISCO SYSTEMS INC

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Business performance

9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. IBM CORPORATION

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.3.6. Business performance

9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. JUNIPER NETWORKS

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Business performance

9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. NETMOTION SOFTWARE INC

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Business performance

9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. RADIO IP SOFTWARE INC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. Business performance

9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. NORDVPN

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.8.6. Business performance

9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. CHECKPOINT SOFTWARE INC.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. GOLDEN FROG, GMBH

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio

9.10.6. Business performance

9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments



