Outlook on the Ultrasonic Flowmeter Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Number of Paths, Technology Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

The global ultrasonic flowmeter market reached a value of US$ 1.53 Billion in 2020. An ultrasonic flowmeter is a device that is used to measure the quantity of a liquid or gas that is moving through a pipe. The device measures the fluid velocity which further calculates the motion of gas or any liquid flowing. The velocity of the material flowing is measured with the help of ultrasonic transducers. Along with liquid, one can also measure the velocity of molten sulphur, chemicals, cryogenic liquids and even gases. This device generally works on three different principles namely transit time difference, doppler effect principle, and open channel principle. Ultrasonic flowmeters are mainly used in industries like wastewater, chemical, food and beverages, mining, metals, pharmaceuticals, power generation, paper and pulp industry, etc.



The accuracy of the ultrasonic flowmeters in taking measurements and calculating the velocity of the fluids is a key factor that is driving its demand. The high efficiency and accuracy of ultrasonic flowmeters can be attributed to the fact that they do not suffer mechanical wear and tear, do not cause a drop in the pressure of the fluid flowing through the pipe, and can be used for bidirectional measurements as well. Ultrasonic flowmeters are playing a major role in making bidirectional measurements that can be done with clamp-on flowmeters. Another major factor that is driving the demand of ultrasonic flowmeters is their non-invasive nature. These flowmeters do not require to come in contact with the fluid or involve cutting of the pipe in order to take the measurements. They are highly accurate, reliable and require low-maintenance. Moreover, the rising number of refineries catalyzed by increasing energy demand is also driving the demand of ultrasonic flow meters. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ultrasonic flowmeter market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Badger Meter Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Emerson Process Management, Faure Herman SA, General Electric, Hach/Marsh McBirney Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Index Corporation, Invensys Process Systems, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Teledyne Isco Inc., Yamatake Co. and Yokogawa Electric Co.



This report provides a deep insight into the global ultrasonic flowmeter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the ultrasonic flowmeter industry in any manner.



