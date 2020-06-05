Outlook on the Saudi Arabian Diesel Genset Market to 2026 - Includes Profiles of Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co, Caterpillar, Cummins, FG Wilson, Himoinsa Middle East, and More

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by KVA Rating, by Applications, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2020-2026.

This report thoroughly covers the market by kVA Ratings, applications and regions.

The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Saudi Arabia genset market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Diesel gensets in Saudi Arabia are heavily deployed across various applications such as commercial, industrial and others to provide power backup during peak time or when there is a shortage. The rising number of upcoming infrastructure projects, growing electricity demand supported by favorable government initiative schemes for the overall development of the country are some of the key factors which would drive the market for diesel gensets in Saudi Arabia over the coming years.

For instance, Neom, the Red Sea Project, Amaala, GCC Railway Project, Waterfront Infrastructure Facilities Project - Phase II, Medina Metro Project and many more are the upcoming infrastructure projects in the country. Furthermore, the increasing focus on energy efficiency would positively influence the Saudi Arabia diesel genset market during the forecast period.

Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Programme 2020 are few of the government initiatives which aims at developing and strengthening public service sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure and tourism. The fulfillment of these initiatives would require the application of diesel genset on a large scale and this would further spur the market growth for diesel gensets in the country.

Diesel genset with rating 5kVA-75kVA would acquire majority market share due to low electrification rate, growing residential, and construction sector. The 5kVA-75kVA rating gensets are expected to maintain their dominance in the market over the coming years as well owing to their low cost and multiple applications across various verticals. Additionally, growth in mining and oil & gas exploration in Saudi Arabian countries would also boost the growth of diesel genset market over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1. Saudi Arabia Country Analysis

3.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

3.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2019

3.4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Regions

4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Trends

6. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By kVA Ratings

6.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By kVA Ratings, 2019 & 2026F

6.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Volume Share, By kVA Ratings, 2019 & 2026F

6.2.1. Saudi Arabia 5-75 KVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.2. Saudi Arabia 75-375 KVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.3. Saudi Arabia 375-750 KVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.4. Saudi Arabia 750-1000 KVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

6.2.5. Saudi Arabia Above 1000 KVA Rating Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2016-2026F

7. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Applications

7.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2019 & 2026F

7.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Commercial Application, 2016-2026F

7.3. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Industrial Application, 2016-2026F

7.4. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Residential Application, 2016-2026F

7.5. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Transportation & Infrastructure Application, 2016-2026F

8. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Overview, By Regions

8.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenues, By Regions, 2016-2026F

9. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market - Key Performance Indicators

9.1. Saudi Arabia Commercial Sector Outlook

9.2. Saudi Arabia Residential Sector Outlook

9.3. Saudi Arabia Industrial Sector Outlook

9.4. Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Sector Outlook

9.5. Saudi Arabia Transportation Sector Outlook

10. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Import Statistics

10.1. Saudi Arabia Up to 75 KVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2018

10.2. Saudi Arabia 75.1 - 375 KVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2018

10.3. Saudi Arabia Above 375 KVA Diesel Gensets Import, By Country, 2018

11. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA Ratings, 2026F

11.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2026F

12. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By KVA Ratings

12.2. Saudi Arabia Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2019

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Atlas Copco Industrial Equipment Co.

13.2. Caterpillar Inc.

13.3. Cummins Saudi Arabia Limited.

13.4. FG Wilson

13.5. Himoinsa Middle East, FZE

13.6. Kirloskar Middle East FZE

13.7. Saudi Diesel Equipment Company Limited

13.8. Yanmar Company Limited

13.9. Perkins Engines Company Limited

13.10. MTU Energy Onsite Corporation

13.11. Kohler Power Systems

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

