Outlook on the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Global Market to 2027 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industry 2020-2027 by Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry will reach $673.6 billion by 2027, growing by 12.5% annually over 2020-2027 driven by increased drug approvals, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments, growing geriatric population, high investment in research and development, and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Industry Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Industry Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global industry is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Formulation, Route of Administration, Age Group, Therapeutic Application, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, Manufacturing Facility, and Region.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual production value are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national industry by Formulation, Route of Administration, and Drug Type over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including industry leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical manufacturing industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Industry Research Methodology
1.2.2 Industry Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Industry Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Industry Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Industry Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Industry Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Industry Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Industry by Formulation
3.1 Industry Overview by Formulation
3.2 Tablets
3.3 Capsules
3.4 Injectable
3.5 Sprays
3.6 Suspensions
3.7 Powders
3.8 Other Formulations
4 Segmentation of Global Industry by Route of Administration
4.1 Industry Overview by Route of Administration
4.2 Oral Medicine
4.3 Topical Medicine
4.4 Parenteral Medicine
4.5 Inhalations
4.6 Other Routes of Administration
5 Segmentation of Global Industry by Age Group
5.1 Industry Overview by Age Group
5.2 Children & Adolescents
5.3 Adults
5.4 Geriatric
6 Segmentation of Global Industry by Therapeutic Application
6.1 Industry Overview by Therapeutic Application
6.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
6.3 Pain
6.4 Diabetes
6.5 Cancer
6.6 Respiratory Diseases
6.7 Neurological Diseases
6.8 Orthopedics
6.9 Other Applications
7 Segmentation of Global Industry by Drug Type
7.1 Industry Overview by Drug Type
7.2 Branded Prescription Drugs
7.3 Generic Prescription Drugs
7.4 OTC Drugs
8 Segmentation of Global Industry by Distribution Channels
8.1 Industry Overview by Distribution Channels
8.2 Retail Channels
8.3 Non-retail Channels
9 Segmentation of Global Industry by Manufacturing Facility
9.1 Industry Overview by Manufacturing Facility
9.2 In-house Facility
9.3 Outsourced Facility
10 Segmentation of Global Industry by Region
10.1 Geographic Industry Overview 2020-2027
10.2 North America Industry 2020-2027 by Country
10.2.1 Overview of North America Industry
10.2.2 U.S.
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Mexico
10.3 European Industry 2020-2027 by Country
10.3.1 Overview of European Industry
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Germany
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Russia
10.3.8 Rest of European Industry
10.4 Asia-Pacific Industry 2020-2027 by Country
10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Industry
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 India
10.4.5 Australia
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
10.5 South America Industry 2020-2027 by Country
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America Industry
10.6 MEA Industry 2020-2027 by Country
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 Other National Markets
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aenova Group
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Catalent Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lonza Group
- Lupin
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Roche
- Sanofi SA
- Takeda
12 Investing in Global Industry: Risk Assessment and Management
12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Industry
12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcn5gu
