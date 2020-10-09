|
09.10.2020
Outlook on the Organic Fertilizers Global Market (2020 to 2027) - by Source, Crop Type, Form and Geography
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source; Crop Type; Form and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the market was valued at US$ 6,181.99million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 15,168.62million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2027. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.
Organic fertilizers' main function is to offer nutrients in organic forms that are derived from organic materials of plant or animal origin. The organic fertilizers provide sustainable agricultural benefits to farmers, growers, consumers, and protects the environment at large. These fertilizers are free from harmful chemicals that can cause water pollution, air pollution, acidification of soil, and chemical burns to crops. They nurture the soil with organic matter that reduces the dependency on chemical inputs and boosts the nutrient efficiency of soil. The organic fertilizers restore and maintain soil fertility to nurture plant growth. They enhance the biological activities & biodiversity in the soil. The organic fertilizers boosts the water efficiency of the soil, which in turn makes the crops more resilient and drought resistant.
Organic fertilizers are produced from natural sources such as animal matter, manure, vegetable matter, and human excreta. It is a vital element that promotes the growth of micro-organisms present in the soil. The nutritional content of the organic fertilizer depends upon its composition. Organic fertilizers are easy to use and are also food safe compared to synthetic fertilizers. Synthetic fertilizers can cause harm to the environment as well as to the living creatures, due to which the companies have developed organic fertilizers to reduce the damage. The increase in organic farming is one of the important factors driving the growth of the organic fertilizers market. The growing health awareness among consumers is driving the demand for organic products. As the consumers consider organic products as safe and healthy, there has been a significant increase in the organic farming across the world.
The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace globally. Lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdown measures implemented to the spread of infection have led to the limitations on the supplies of chemical and materials products. This represents a significant loss for organic fertilizers manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Source
1.3.2 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Crop Type
1.3.3 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Form
1.3.4 Global Organic Fertilizers Market - By Geography
2. Organic Fertilizers Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Scope of the Study
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Data Collection:
3.2.2 Primary Interviews:
3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:
3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:
3.2.5 Developing base number:
3.2.6 Data Triangulation:
3.2.7 Country level data:
4. Organic Fertilizers- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Organic Fertilizers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Benefits associated with Organic Fertilizers
5.1.2 Growing Consumption of Organic Food Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Stringent Regulations related to Organic Fertilizers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Adoption of High-Nitrogen Organic Fertilizer Such as Blood Meal
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Demand for Liquid Organic Fertilizers
5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints
6. Organic Fertilizers Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Organic Fertilizers Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
6.2 Global Organic Fertilizers Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Source
7.1 Overview
7.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Source (2018 and 2027)
7.3 Plant
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.1.1 Plant: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Animal
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.1.1 Animal: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Mineral
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.1.1 Mineral: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Crop Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type (2018 and 2027)
8.3 Cereals and Grains
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.1.1 Cereals and Grains: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Fruits and Vegetables
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.1.1 Fruits and Vegetables: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Oilseed and Pulses
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.1.1 Oilseed and Pulses: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.1.1 Others: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9. Organic Fertilizers Market Analysis - By Form
9.1 Overview
9.2 Organic Fertilizers Market, By Form (2018 and 2027)
9.3 Dry
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Dry: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Liquid
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Liquid: Organic Fertilizers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10. Organic Fertilizer Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America: Organic Fertilizer Market
10.3 Europe: Organic Fertilizer Market
10.4 Asia-Pacific: Organic Fertilizer Market
10.5 Middle East and Africa: Organic Fertilizer Market
10.6 South America: Organic Fertilizer Market
11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Organic Fertilizer Market
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Merger & Acquisition
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Agrocare Canada
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2 Biostar Renewables, LLC.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3 Coromandel International Limited
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Coromandel International Limited
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4 Italpollina S.p.A.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Midwestern BioAg
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7 National Fertilizers Limited
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8 Perfect Blend Biotic Fertilizer
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products And Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9 ScottsMiracle-Gro
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products And Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 Swot Analysis
13.10 Natural Fertilizer, Inc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products And Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14. Appendix
14.1 About the Publisher
14.2 Glossary of Terms
