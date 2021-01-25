SMI 10’954 0.2%  SPI 13’578 0.1%  Dow 30’817 -0.6%  DAX 13’679 -1.4%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’564 -1.1%  Gold 1’857 0.2%  Bitcoin 30’608 7.1%  Dollar 0.8888 0.4%  Öl 55.5 0.5% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
25.01.2021 15:45:00

Outlook on the Healthcare Staffing Global Market to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market Research Report by Service Type (Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the Healthcare Staffing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Service Type, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Allied Healthcare, Locum Tenens, Per diem Nurse, and Travel Nurse.
  • Based on End User, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Clinics, Hospitals, and Nursing homes.
  • Based on Geography, the Healthcare Staffing Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

  • The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from USD 28,545.73 Million in 2020 to USD 38,879.13 Million by the end of 2025.
  • The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from EUR 25,029.43 Million in 2020 to EUR 34,089.96 Million by the end of 2025.
  • The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from GBP 22,251.22 Million in 2020 to GBP 30,306.05 Million by the end of 2025.
  • The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from JPY 3,046,552.83 Million in 2020 to JPY 4,149,389.41 Million by the end of 2025.
  • The Global Healthcare Staffing Market is expected to grow from AUD 41,452.19 Million in 2020 to AUD 56,457.68 Million by the end of 2025.

    • The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market including Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Aureus Medical Management Services, LLC, Aya Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, Inc, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc., Healthcare Staffing Services, HealthTrust Workforce Solutions, InGenesis, Inc., Jackson Healthcare, LLC, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Medical Solutions, L.L.C., Soliant Health, Supplemental Health Care, Syneos Health, TeamHealth, Trustaff, and Vista Staffing Solutions.

    Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

    COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

    FPNV Positioning Matrix:

    The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Staffing Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

    Competitive Strategic Window:

    The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

    The report provides insights on the following pointers:
    1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
    2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
    3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
    4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
    5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

    The report answers questions such as:
    1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
    2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Staffing Market during the forecast period?
    3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
    4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
    5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?
    6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Staffing Market?

    Key Topics Covered:

    1. Preface
    1.1. Objectives of the Study
    1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
    1.3. Years Considered for the Study
    1.4. Currency & Pricing
    1.5. Language
    1.6. Limitations
    1.7. Stakeholders

    2. Research Methodology
    2.1. Research Process
    2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
    2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
    2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
    2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
    2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
    2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
    2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
    2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
    2.2. Research Execution
    2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
    2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
    2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
    2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
    2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
    2.3. Research Outcome

    3. Executive Summary
    3.1. Introduction
    3.2. Market Outlook
    3.3. Service Type Outlook
    3.4. End User Outlook
    3.5. Geography Outlook
    3.6. Competitor Outlook

    4. Market Overview
    4.1. Introduction
    4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
    4.3. Geographic Growth Opportunities

    5. Market Insights
    5.1. Market Dynamics
    5.1.1. Drivers
    5.1.1.1. Significant rise in the geriatric population
    5.1.1.2. Increase in number of healthcare unit
    5.1.2. Restraints
    5.1.2.1. Dearth of skilled medical professional
    5.1.3. Opportunities
    5.1.3.1. Rise in pollution and growing budget in the healthcare industry
    5.1.3.2. Innovation and development of healthcare IT industry in emerging nations
    5.1.4. Challenges
    5.1.4.1. Limited facilities and professional commitment
    5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
    5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
    5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
    5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
    5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

    6. Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By Service Type
    6.1. Introduction
    6.2. Allied Healthcare
    6.3. Locum Tenens
    6.4. Per diem Nurse
    6.5. Travel Nurse

    7. Global Healthcare Staffing Market, By End User
    7.1. Introduction
    7.2. Clinics
    7.3. Hospitals
    7.4. Nursing homes

    8. Americas Healthcare Staffing Market
    8.1. Introduction
    8.2. Argentina
    8.3. Brazil
    8.4. Canada
    8.5. Mexico
    8.6. United States

    9. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Market
    9.1. Introduction
    9.2. Australia
    9.3. China
    9.4. India
    9.5. Indonesia
    9.6. Japan
    9.7. Malaysia
    9.8. Philippines
    9.9. South Korea
    9.10. Thailand

    10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Market
    10.1. Introduction
    10.2. France
    10.3. Germany
    10.4. Italy
    10.5. Netherlands
    10.6. Qatar
    10.7. Russia
    10.8. Saudi Arabia
    10.9. South Africa
    10.10. Spain
    10.11. United Arab Emirates
    10.12. United Kingdom

    11. Competitive Landscape
    11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
    11.1.1. Quadrants
    11.1.2. Business Strategy
    11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
    11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
    11.3. Market Share Analysis
    11.4. Competitive Scenario
    11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
    11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
    11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
    11.4.4. Investment & Funding
    11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

    12. Company Usability Profiles
    12.1. Accountable Healthcare Staffing, Inc.
    12.2. AMN Healthcare
    12.3. Aureus Medical Management Services, LLC
    12.4. Aya Healthcare
    12.5. CHG Management, Inc.
    12.6. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc
    12.7. Envision Healthcare Corporation
    12.8. Favorite Healthcare Staffing Inc.
    12.9. Healthcare Staffing Services
    12.10. HealthTrust Workforce Solutions
    12.11. InGenesis, Inc.
    12.12. Jackson Healthcare, LLC
    12.13. Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.
    12.14. Medical Solutions, L.L.C.
    12.15. Soliant Health
    12.16. Supplemental Health Care
    12.17. Syneos Health
    12.18. TeamHealth
    12.19. Trustaff
    12.20. Vista Staffing Solutions

    13. Appendix

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7wc6p2

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:

    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-on-the-healthcare-staffing-global-market-to-2025---cumulative-impact-of-covid-19-301213937.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

    Banner Raiffeisen eSports

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Givaudan 3’681.00
    		2.11 %
    Lonza Grp 609.60
    		1.74 %
    Alcon 66.46
    		1.53 %
    Swisscom 474.40
    		1.07 %
    Roche Hldg G 321.40
    		0.93 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 419.40
    		-1.57 %
    The Swatch Grp 253.00
    		-1.63 %
    LafargeHolcim 49.32
    		-1.71 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 362.10
    		-1.92 %
    CieFinRichemont 83.24
    		-2.60 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    11:00
    		Market Impact of China Rebound
    10:00
    		Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Trends sind in 2021 zu erwarten? | BX Swiss TV
    09:44
    		Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken» bei tiefem Lock-In Level von 95%
    08:07
    		SMI weiter im Aufwind
    06:49
    		Daily Markets: SMI – Aufwärtstrend erreicht neue Hochs / Alphabet – Neue Rekorde in greifbarer Nähe
    22.01.21
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
    21.01.21
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
    mehr

    Inside Fonds

    20.01.21
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
    19.01.21
    		Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
    18.01.21
    		Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
    mehr
    Strukturierte Produkte: Welche Trends sind in 2021 zu erwarten? | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erreicht mit Augenmittel Faricimab Ziele in Phase-III-Studien
    Relief Therapeutics und Acer Therapeutics wollen zusammenarbeiten - Relief-Aktie steigt
    Dow wenig bewegt - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
    Expertenmeinungen: Apple-Aktie auch 2021 einer der Top-Picks
    Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
    Stratege: Spekulative Stimmung am Markt - alle Zeichen auf bevorstehendes Platzen einer Blase
    Achiko schliesst Phase 1-Studie für COVID-19-Tests ab - Aktie schiesst hoch
    Credit Suisse-Analyst verdoppelt Kursziel für die Tesla-Aktie: Tesla macht Fortschritte bei Marge
    VW-Aktie im Minus: Volkswagen macht Zulieferer für Chip-Probleme verantwortlich
    Tipps für 2021: Börsenexperte Jim Cramer verrät seine 10 Branchen und Zukunftstrends

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Dow wenig bewegt - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
    Im Zürcher Handel verlässt die Anleger am Montag der Mut. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt nach anfänglichen Gewinnen tief ins Minus. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenbeginn Aufschläge verzeichnet.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit