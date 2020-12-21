|
21.12.2020 14:15:00
Outlook on the Faucet Global Market to 2025 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global faucet market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A faucet refers to a plumbing fixture used for regulating the flow of a liquid or gas from a reservoir. It is usually manufactured using brass, steel, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic and consists of a handle, cartridge, spout, mixing chamber, aerator and an inlet source. Some of the most commonly used faucets include pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray faucets. Apart from these, single and dual control cartridge faucets are also used for residential applications. Single control variants consist of a metal or plastic core that operates vertically, and the dual control variants operate through a metal ball with spring-loaded rubber seals fitted into the body. These faucets are available in a wide range of colors, styles and finishing that can be customized according to the user requirements.
Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the residential sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, with the changing lifestyles and improving standards of living, there is an increasing demand for luxurious and ergonomically designed faucets that are convenient to use and are also aesthetically appealing.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets that are equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers and the proliferation of online retail channels that provide users with a wide variety of products to choose from, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with increasing product adoption across residential, commercial and hospitality sectors, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global faucet market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global faucet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global faucet market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the materials?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global faucet market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Faucet Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 One Hand Mixer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Two Hand Mixer
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Bathroom
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Kitchen
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Cartridge
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Compression
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ceramic Disc
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Ball
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Materials
9.1 Metal
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Plastics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Online
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Offline
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End User
11.1 Residential
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Commercial
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Industrial
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 American Standard Brands (Lixil Group)
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 Colston Bath
17.3.2.1 Company Overview
17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.3 Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation)
17.3.3.1 Company Overview
17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.4 Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG)
17.3.4.1 Company Overview
17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.5 Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.)
17.3.5.1 Company Overview
17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6 Grohe America Inc.
17.3.6.1 Company Overview
17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.6.3 Financials
17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.7 Jaquar
17.3.7.1 Company Overview
17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.8 Kohler Co.
17.3.8.1 Company Overview
17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.9 Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.)
17.3.9.1 Company Overview
17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10 Toto Ltd.
17.3.10.1 Company Overview
17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.10.3 Financials
17.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
17.3.11 Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft
17.3.11.1 Company Overview
17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.11.3 Financials
17.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
