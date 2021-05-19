Outlook on the Environmental Consulting Services Global Market to 2028 - Use of Renewable Technologies for Cleaner and Greener Environment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 The "Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type, Media Type, and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The environmental consulting services market is expected to grow from US$ 34,365.5 million in 2020 to US$ 50,974.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.



The environmental consultancies comprise various disciplines such as contaminated land, energy, geotechnical, environment management systems, green claims, compliance, impact assessment, flood risk, asbestos management, radon, and carbon. Furthermore, owing to surging global population and increasing demand for single-family homes, the residential construction sector has started gaining momentum in recent years after weak growth in the past years. Thus, the growth in residential construction surges the need for an efficient water management system, which boosts the demand for environmental consulting services. The residential sewage accounts for a major share of a total sewage volume of a city/area. Due to the constant growth of the population, the countries in Asia and the Middle East have witnessed a surge in the number of residential construction projects in recent years, which, in turn, has created a significant demand for the proper water and waste management system.



Based on service type, the permitting & compliance segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the global environmental consulting services market in 2020. With augmenting concerns regarding environmental conservation, governments and corporates worldwide are actively exploring sustainable solutions for their operations, to reduce their environmental footprint. As large enterprises have the supply chain spread across various multiple regions, they need to comply with various regulatory laws existing in different regions. Governments are offering various benefits in form subsidies and tax benefits for business investing in suitable solutions. Thus, businesses approach environmental consulting firms to maximize returns on their investments by assessing investments and carrying out audits. By media type, the market is segmented into water management, waste management, and others.

Similarly, based on vertical, the market is segmented into energy & utilities, chemicals & petroleum industries, manufacturing and process industries, transportation and construction sectors, and others. In terms of geography, in 2020, the global environmental consulting services market the fastest growing market resides in APAC. Asia Pacific has a growing economy, which is leading to the growth of wide variety of sectors, such as infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology. Almost 60% of the world's population lives in Asia Pacific, China and India being most populated countries. More than 2 billion people live in the urban areas, which increases the demand for several new constructions. Also, many of the cities in the region are technology hub, which increases the number of companies expanding to the region, which leads to the construction of new commercial buildings and reconstruction of older buildings into larger spaces. All these factors are driving the growth of the environmental consulting services market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely impacted the manufacturing, energy & utilities, chemical & petroleum, and transportation & construction industries. Amid the emergence of outbreak pandemic across the world, owing to the lockdown scenarios, the industry experts analyze that the industry would face at least a quarter of lag in electronics equipment supply chain that efficiently manage the waste generated in these industries. The outbreak pandemic is expected to create tremors through till mid-2021. The electronics equipment and associated services are likely to pick up pace sooner as governments across the world lifted the various containment measure steadily to revive the economy.

The environmental consulting service providers are anticipated to gain pace from 2021, which is further foreseen to positively influence the manufacturing units across different industries. The US is the most affected country in North America. The growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the country has led the government to impose various containment measure such shutdown of factories, restrictions on travel, and closure of international borders and lockdowns. The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country affected both manufacturing and sales of materials. During the pandemic, various companies minimized the allocated budget for the manufacturing of industrial machineries owing to economic slowdown, which affected negatively the global environmental concerns.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Environmental Consulting Services Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Awareness in Industries Regarding Environmental Impact

5.1.2 Government Regulations for Environment Protection

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Focus on Regulatory Compliance

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Use of Renewable Technologies for Cleaner and Greener Environment

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Shift from Traditional Consulting to Cloud-Based Consulting

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Environmental Consulting Services Market Overview

6.2 Environmental Consulting Services Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players



7. Environmental Consulting Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Service Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Environmental Consulting Services Market Breakdown, By Service Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Investment Assessment and Auditing

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Investment Assessment & Auditing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Permitting and Compliance

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Permitting and Compliance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Project and Information Management

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Project and Information Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Monitoring and Testing

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Monitoring and Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis- By Media Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Environmental Consulting Services Market Breakdown, By Media Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Water Management

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Water Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Waste Management

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Waste Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Other Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Environmental Consulting Services Market Analysis - By Vertical

9.1 Overview

9.2 Environmental Consulting Services Market, By Vertical (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Energy & Utilities

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Energy & Utilities Market Forecast and Analysis

9.4 Chemicals and Petroleum

9.4.1 Overview

9.5 Chemicals and Petroleum Market Forecast and Analysis

9.6 Manufacturing and Process Industries

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Manufacturing and Process Industries Market Forecast and Analysis

9.7 Transportation and Construction Industry

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Transportation and Construction Industry Market Forecast and Analysis

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others Industry Market Forecast and Analysis



10. Environmental Consulting Services Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Environment Consulting Services Market

10.3 Europe: Environmental Consulting Services Market

10.4 Asia Pacific: Environmental Consulting Services Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA): Environmental Consulting Services Market

10.6 South America: Environmental Consulting Services Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Environmental Consulting Services Market

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profiles

13.1 AECOM

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Arcadis N.V.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Bechtel Corporation

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 John Wood Group PLC

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 ERM Group, Inc.

13.6.1 Business Description

13.6.2 Products and Services

13.6.3 Financial Overview

13.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.6.5 Key Developments

13.7 Tetra Tech Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Antea Group

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Stantec Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Ramboll Group A/S

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 SLR Consulting

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments

13.12 Golder Associates

13.12.1 Key Facts

13.12.2 Business Description

13.12.3 Products and Services

13.12.4 Financial Overview

13.12.5 SWOT Analysis

13.12.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



