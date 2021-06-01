Outlook on the Automotive Connectors Global Market to 2026 - by Connection Type, Connector Type, System Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

|
01.06.2021 23:00:00
DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Connectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive connectors market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Automotive connectors are electrochemical elements that are used for attaching multiple electrical circuits. They join electric terminals to form a complete circuit and ensure effective communication and navigation between the electronics and safety devices of the automobile. They consist of jacks or sockets (female-ended) and plugs (male-ended) that are placed under the hood of the vehicle. Advanced safety and security features such as anti-theft alarms, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and auto emergency braking systems are integrated with electrical components using these connectors. Looking forward, the global automotive connectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
The increasing incorporation of advanced security features in the automobiles and the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing sophistication of automotive sensors and infotainment systems has augmented the demand for automotive wiring harnesses and connectors across the globe. Automobile manufacturers are replacing copper cables with plastic optical fiber (POF) to improve data transmission and design flexibility, along with reducing the overall vehicle weight. The effective functioning of POF requires automotive connectors. Additionally, advanced automotive systems utilize memory and data storage connectors for supporting Wi-Fi networks in automated vehicles. This, coupled with the increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations such as adaptive front lighting, cruise control, park assistance and departure warning systems, along with the incorporation of machine learning in self-driving vehicles are expected to drive the market in the coming years.
This report provides a deep insight into the global automotive connectors market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the automotive connectors market in any manner.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being TE Connectivity, Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC), Yazaki Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics, Luxshare Precision, JST Manufacturing, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd., AVX Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rosenberger, Hu Lane Associate Inc., Samtec, Lumberg Holding, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Connectors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Connection Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Connector Type
5.6 Market Breakup by System Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Application
5.9 Market Breakup by Region
5.10 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Connection Type
6.1 Wire to Wire Connection
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wire to Board Connection
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Board to Board Connection
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Connector Type
7.1 PCB Connectors
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 IC Connectors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 RF Connectors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Fiber Optic Connectors
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by System Type
8.1 Sealed Connector System
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Unsealed Connector System
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Cars
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Commercial Vehicles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Major Vehicle Type
9.2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicles
9.2.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9.2.3 Market Forecast
9.3 Electric Vehicles
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Body Control and Interiors
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Safety and Security System
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Engine Control and Cooling System
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Fuel and Emission Control
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Infotainment
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Navigation & Instrumentation
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 North America
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 TE Connectivity
15.3.2 Aptiv (Formerly Delphi Automotive PLC)
15.3.3 Yazaki Corporation
15.3.4 Molex Incorporated
15.3.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
15.3.6 Amphenol Corporation
15.3.7 Japan Aviation Electronics
15.3.8 Luxshare Precision
15.3.9 JST Manufacturing
15.3.10 Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd
15.3.11 Korea Electric Terminal Co. Ltd.
15.3.12 AVX Corporation
15.3.13 Kyocera Corporation
15.3.14 Rosenberger
15.3.15 Hu Lane Associate Inc.
15.3.16 Samtec
15.3.17 Lumberg Holding
