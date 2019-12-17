|
17.12.2019 19:00:00
Outlook on Africa's Fast Food Market, 2029 - Chained Players Drive the Market; International Players Raise the Level of Competition
DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The African Fast Food Market Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses and presents an overview of the African Fast Food Market.
The growing popularity of fast food, coupled with the growing trends for convenience and value for money, have opened up opportunities in the African Fast Food market. The African Fast Food market is still in the early stages of development in many African countries excluding South Africa and Egypt that have well established markets.
Over the last two years, the growing target audience has seen an increase in international brands setting up shop on the continent to tap into the growing middle-income segment. Increased international interest through direct investment by players such as Yum! Brands have also played a key role in shaping supply chains and opening up the markets to new entrants.
As incomes rise and all of the usual emerging market dynamics are in play, such as urbanization, more hectic lifestyles, many people in Africa are also gaining access to chained/branded restaurants for the first time. However, while rich pickings are available in the Africa this must be tempered with the knowledge of the trading risks such as the lack of formalized retail infrastructure, power shortages and poor supply and logistics chains.
- 117 pages of comprehensive analysis
- 62 tables and graphs quantifying the market in detail
- African Fast Food market forecasts between 2019 and 2029
- Forecasts for the 12 African fast food markets and an outlook on the rest of the continent: Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Kenya, Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
- A SWOT analysis that examines the African Fast Food market
- 17 key companies identified and profiled operating within the African Fast Food Market, including 2016 market share information.
Key Topics Covered
Companies Mentioned
- Big Square
- Burger King
- Chesanyama
- Chicken Licken
- Domino's Pizza Inc
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Famous Brands
- Innscor Africa Limited
- McDonald's Corporation
- Mo'men Group
- Nando's
- Pizza Hut
- Spur Corporation
- Starbucks
- Subway Sandwich Shops, Inc
- Sundry Foods Limited
- Tantalizers Plc
- Taste Holdings Food Division
- UAC Restaurants Limited
- Yum! Brands Inc.
