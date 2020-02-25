|
25.02.2020 14:45:00
Outlook into the RF Tunable Filter Market - Global Forecast to 2025: High Demand for Telematics and Infotainment Equipment from Automotive Sector Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RF Tunable Filter Market by Type (Band Pass and Band Reject), Tuning Mechanism (Mechanical and Electronic), Tuning Component (DTC, SAW, and SMD Variant), End-Use (SDR, RF Amplifiers, and Radar Systems), Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The RF tunable filter market is estimated to grow from USD 89 million in 2020 to USD 148 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.6%.
Major factors fueling the growth include the growing use of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices, surging demand for radar systems by the worldwide military sector, increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications, and escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment.
Band reject filters to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market for band-reject filter is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Band reject filters are used in communication devices to reduce static on radio devices and enable clear communication. These filters are also integrated in communication devices to weed out unwanted harmonics for clear communication. In the healthcare industry, band-reject filters are incorporated in the electrocardiogram (ECG) machine to ensure its hassle-free operation.
RF tunable filter for the smart cities application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
Smart cities use information and communications technologies in road transport, including infrastructure and traffic management. Integrated communications systems for automated driver guidance offer a full range of services that supervise and control transportation systems via the operation control center. RF tunable filters will enable these ICT infrastructures to exchange data over wireless communications systems.
North America to be the largest market for RF tunable filter during the forecast period
North America presents a substantial market for RF tunable filters. Factors such as increased expenditure on defense-related equipment, rapid commercialization of 5G networks, upsurged demand for communication devices such as smartphones, tablets, and Voice over IP (VoIP) equipment, and expanding data center capacity are contributing to the growth of the RF tunable filter market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1. Attractive opportunities in RF Tunable Filter market
4.2. market, by Type
4.3. market, by Tuning Mechanism
4.4. market, by Tuning Component
4.5. market, by End-Use
4.6. market, by Application
4.7. market, by Geography
5. Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.1.1. Growing use of smartphones, connected devices, and IoT devices
5.2.1.2. Surging demand for radar systems by worldwide military sector
5.2.1.3. Increasing need for new and advanced planes for commercial and military applications
5.2.1.4. Escalating demand for software-defined radios to be deployed in military communication equipment
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.2.1. Requirement for high capital, coupled with short life cycle of RF tunable filters
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.3.1. Trial and deployment of 5G technology
5.2.3.2. High demand for telematics and infotainment equipment from automotive sector
5.2.4. Challenges
5.2.4.1. Rising complexity and shrinking size of electronic devices
5.3. Value chain analysis
6. RF Tunable Filter Market, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Band Pass Filters
6.3. Band Reject Filters
7. Market, By Tuning Mechanism
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Mechanical
7.3. Electronic
7.4. Magnetic
8. Market, By Tuning Component
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters
8.3. Varactor Diodes
8.4. MEMS Capacitors
8.5. Oscillator Filters
8.6. Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs)
8.7. Surface-mount Device (SMD) Variants
9. Market, By End Use
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Handheld & Pocket Radios
9.3. Radar Systems
9.4. RF Amplifiers
9.5. Software-defined Radios
9.6. Mobile Antennas
9.7. Avionic Communications Systems
9.8. Test & Measurement Instruments
10. Market, By Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Aerospace & Defense
10.3. Energy & Power
10.4. Mining
10.5. Transportation
10.6. Smart Cities
10.7. TV White Spaces
10.8. Healthcare
11. Geographic Analysis
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. US
11.2.2. Canada
11.2.3. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. UK
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Rest of Europe
11.4. Asia Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. India
11.4.3. Japan
11.4.4. South Korea
11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5. Rest of the world
11.5.1. South America
11.5.2. Middle East and Africa
12. Competitve Landscape
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Ranking of market players
12.3. Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1. Visionary Leaders
12.3.2. Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3. Innovators
12.3.4. Emerging Companies
12.4. Competitive Benchmarking
12.4.1. Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
12.4.2. Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
12.5. Competitive Scenario
12.5.1. Contracts, collaborations, and partnerships
12.5.2. Expansions, and product launches and developments
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Key players
13.2. Analog Devices
13.3. Dover
13.4. EXFO
13.5. The LGL Group
13.6. Netcom, Inc.
13.7. Telonic Berkeley
13.8. DiCon Fiberoptics
13.9. RF Products Inc.
13.10. Coleman Microwave Company
13.11. Thorlabs
13.12. Smiths Interconnect
13.13. Other Companies
13.13.1. Wainwright Instruments Gmbh
13.13.2. Microwave Filter Company, Inc.
13.13.3. Filtronetics Inc.
13.13.4. Flann Microwave Ltd.
13.13.5. Temwell Corporation
13.14. Key Innovators
13.14.1. Newedge Signal Solutions Llc
13.14.2. EI Wave Digitech (I) Pvt Ltd.
13.14.3. Wispry Inc.
13.14.4. M.T. SRL
13.14.5. Vanlong Technology Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iiire
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outlook-into-the-rf-tunable-filter-market---global-forecast-to-2025-high-demand-for-telematics-and-infotainment-equipment-from-automotive-sector-presents-opportunities-301010723.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI rutscht ins Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigten leichte Erholungstendenzen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Coronavirus bleibt Thema: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag ebenso wie die deutsche Börse weiterhin verunsichert. Anleger an den Handelsplätzen in Fernost präsentieren sich etwas gelassener.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}