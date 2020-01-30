OUTFRONT Launches Digital Advertising Network At Yonge Sheppard Centre

Agreement with RioCan expands partnership with OUTFRONT to one of Toronto's most progressive uptown areas

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today announced a new partnership with real estate investment trust giant RioCan to create high-tech advertising installations in the reimagined Yonge Sheppard Centre. Forty-eight, high-definition, digital screens offer marketing opportunities throughout this retail, residential and commercial hub at the northern gateway to the city. The new venture marks an expansion of a long-standing partnership between the two industry leaders who collaborated on a similar project at Yonge Eglinton Centre, RioCan's landmark mixed-use development in Midtown Toronto.

The vibrant, digital network of screens that have been installed at Yonge Sheppard Centre are supported with beacon technology, which provides advertisers valuable granular data on traffic. "We're excited to be able to deliver impactful and engaging audience interactions in this unique environment, an emerging neighbourhood with key head offices such as Nestle and Procter & Gamble close by," says OUTFRONT CEO, Michele Erskine. "RioCan's Yonge Sheppard Centre provides an excellent opportunity for full motion video campaigns that can be paired with activations within the shopping centre for added impact."

Yonge Sheppard Centre serves the growing, diverse, young, family-driven, and professional population who call this uptown neighbourhood home. The HD digital screens will contribute to the progressive vibe of the centre and surrounding area. In a given day, as many as 49,000 people pass through the property as part of their commute. 96,000 people drive by the popular intersection, and two TTC subway lines transport 125,000 commuters into the heart of Yonge Sheppard Centre daily. Within the next decade, the area's population is set to increase by 18,000, thanks to increased investment in office space and high-density housing, all of which is part of the $300 million RioCan recently invested in reimagining Yonge Sheppard Centre.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with OUTFRONT to enhance our digital presence on the Yonge Street corridor," said Anushka Grant, RioCan Vice President, Innovation & Sustainability. "The digital signs enhance the vibrancy of our mixed-use spaces and provide advertisers with innovative opportunities to effectively connect with the very desirable demographic our shopping centres attract."

