09.12.2020 19:45:00

OutdoorMaster Announces Launch of World's First Sustainable Series Ski Goggles

DUARTE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first sustainable ski goggles are being launched this week by OutdoorMaster, one of the fastest-growing outdoor sports brands, in partnership with renowned artists Stevie Gee and Simon Beck.  

OutdoorMaster's eco-friendly ski goggles showcase a host of unique features, including: 

  • GreenLens - Lenses made of sustainable materials extracted from cotton, which makes the lens degradable and leaves a minimal impact on the environment.
  • BambooStraps - Straps made of bamboo extracts. The yarn is woven from bamboo fibers, and the anti-slip silicone is made of natural rubber.

OutdoorMaster's founding team says the goggles speak to the company's unique vision, which has always been focused on helping people to preserve and enjoy the heartbeat of nature with loved ones.  

"These ski goggles offer environmentally conscious alternatives, without sacrificing peak performance or Mother Nature in the process," the founding team said.

The nature-inspired Limited-Edition Artist Collaboration ski goggles combine OutdoorMaster's high quality with unique artistic features: 

  • The OutdoorMaster x Stevie Gee ski goggles collaboration - Stevie Gee is an AOI World Illustration award-winning UK illustrator and artist who grew up in London and studied at Central Saint Martin's College of Art. He is best known for his offbeat humor and character design. These collaboration ski goggles combine OutdoorMaster's technical excellence with the unique Stevie Gee inspirational colorway illustration.
  • The OutdoorMaster x Simon Beck ski goggles collaboration - Simon Beck is a British snow artist famous for his snowshoeing paintings, who graduated with an engineering degree from Oxford University. The design of the goggles smartly combines Simon's footprints elements with the straps.

OutdoorMaster is committed to finding more ways to develop sustainable materials for different categories of products. 

For more information about OutdoorMaster, please visit www.outdoormaster.com.

About OutdoorMaster

OutdoorMaster was launched in 2015 by a group of outdoor enthusiasts joined by their passion for adventure. Through their travels, the group discovered a need for quality gear that bridges the gap between cheap and overpriced. At OutdoorMaster, the company's team aims to provide progressive solutions to accompany individuals of all ages and ability levels (beginner, intermediate, and advanced).

The company is unique because it oversees the entire ski goggles manufacturing process from start to finish, allowing them to develop revolutionary ski goggles at an affordable price. On average, the company sells over 300,000 pairs of ski and snowboard goggles in the United States and is growing rapidly every year. 

OutdoorMaster - Enjoy the Heartbeat of Nature.

Contact Information

Tommy
626-359-0900
collabs@outdoormaster.com
www.outdoormaster.com

Eco-friendly ski goggles
Eco-friendly ski goggles with Bamboo made strap

