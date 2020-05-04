04.05.2020 13:00:00

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives Opens New Location in Snohomish County, WA

EVERETT, Wash., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- America's #1 full-service outdoor lighting company, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, is pleased to announce the opening of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Everett. This new location is owned and operated by Rob & Beth Bingham.

Starting in May 2020, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives of Everett will offer outdoor landscape lighting design and maintenance services to the following areas: Arlington, Bellingham, Bothell, Camano Island, Clinton, Duvall, Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood, Marysville, Monroe, Mount Vernon, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, La Conner, Lake Stevens, Oak Harbor, Snohomish and Stanwood.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP) specializes in the design, installation and maintenance of low-voltage, energy-efficient outdoor illumination. The Binghams will custom design and maintain outdoor lighting for residential and business clients, including year-round landscape, deck, patio, driveway and pathway lighting, as well as seasonal holiday lighting and wedding and special event lighting. The company creates custom design outdoor lighting plans for businesses like bed and breakfasts, restaurants, golf and private clubs, hotels and resorts. Outdoor Lighting Perspectives offers premium lighting fixtures and energy-efficient LED technology.

"We are thrilled to have Beth and Rob join the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives family," announced Rich Young, Vice President of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. "Rob's engineering design and project management background coupled with Beth's business and administration experience will, no doubt, help them quickly build a successful Outdoor Lighting Perspectives business in the Snohomish County area."

Beth and Rob have been married for 30 years and have lived in the Pacific Northwest since 1990. They have two daughters in high school and greatly enjoy travel, adventure, cooking, music and DIY home projects. They are very involved in their local church and regularly serve with their neighborhood food bank. They love to participate as a family in the area's annual Day of Hope community volunteering event.

After three decades of corporate life with some of Seattle's largest companies, Rob is ecstatic to change course and become an independent business owner. And after working from home doing medical/insurance transcription while raising their kids, Beth is anxious to partner with Rob in building their business.

"Because I have always enjoyed doing projects that beautify my own home and yard, when I saw the opportunity to partner with a company like OLP, it was a no-brainer. OLP's long history of quality service, integrity, back-end support and 'family feel' are a perfect fit for this exciting new chapter."

To learn more, visit the Outdoor Lighting Perspectives website at outdoorlights.com/everett.

About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Established in 1995, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is the nation's first and largest full-service, low-voltage outdoor lighting company. With over 150,000 installations across the United States and abroad, the franchise is known for skillful, custom design for the hospitality industry, commercial businesses and residences. Featured in Lodging Magazine, Garden Design, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Gardens, Coastal Living, HGTV Magazine and Martha Stewart Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives features stunning handcrafted copper and brass LED lighting.

 

SOURCE Outdoor Living Brands

