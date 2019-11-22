Our Multi Angle Measuring Ruler is Back in Stock in Time for the Holidays

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braxtly Tools recently announced it had again begun selling its signature all-metal, industrial grade Easy Angle-er Template Tool. With dozens of 5-star reviews, Braxtly quickly sold out of the initial stock offering of the popular DIY multipurpose tool. Now ready for holiday sales, the Braxtly Tools multi angle measurement ruler is available for direct purchase on Amazon.

"We're thrilled that our angle ruler is such a hot item," said Braxtly spokesperson, Justin Bowler. "We designed it for industry professionals and DIYers, both of whom appreciate quality and durability. Our tool is super popular with plumbers, builders, bricklayers, carpenters, roofers and tilers for one simple and important reason: it's just the best. It is incredibly difficult to break, rust or bend. It's the last angle ruler you'll ever have to buy."

Easy Angle-er Template Tool Features

A template tool is used to create and recreate almost any shape, joint or angle. With adjustable knobs and a sturdy lock, angle tools create stencils for use on various building materials. The Braxtly Tools Easy Angle-er Template Tool slides and locks into any desired angle to save builders time on repetitive measurements, reducing strain and work time. Portable, easily folded and easily carried, the tool is also simple to use, with literally thousands of possible work applications.

Dimensions: 12.1 inches by 2.1 inches (folded); 10 inches by 5 inches (open).

Heavy Duty Construction: Crafted from a premium heavy black-aluminum alloy. Will never rust and is guaranteed to last.

Multi Use: For work or home, creates perfect angles on brick, slate, wood, tiles, laminates and more. Used to craft plumb joints, arches, joists and bull's eyes.

Easy to Use: Simply loosen the metal knobs and adjust the ruler to the desired angle or shape. Tighten, trace and draw. A unique tightening mechanism also allows one-handed operations.

Manufacturer's Guarantee: Checked and rechecked, Braxtly Tools are quality controlled and insured with a 100-percent satisfaction-guaranteed full refund.

: Checked and rechecked, Braxtly Tools are quality controlled and insured with a 100-percent satisfaction-guaranteed full refund. Buyer's Bonus: Each Angle-er Template Tool package comes with one Easy Angle-er, instruction booklet, Ebook and a free pouch.

About Braxtly Tools

An American family-owned company, Braxtly Tools makes custom, heavy-weight tools and accessories for professionals and DIYers. Learn more at: www.BraxtlyTools.com. Or follow Braxtly Tools on social media: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

