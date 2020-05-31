Our Latest Heroes: Nursing Homes Receive PPE As They Work The Frontlines

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A simple promotion asking customers to purchase a T-Shirt in exchange for a PPE donation to Frontline Healthcare Workers is taking off in a big way. Social Distance Warrior T-Shirts in five different sizes and two colors are flying off the shelves as the customers of First Aid Global LLC come to the rescue knowing that their purchase has lead to getting badly needed PPE to healthcare workers.

Eduardo Galvan, co-owner of First Aid Global LLC in Tarzana, CA had this to say, "Your generosity has allowed us to make another delivery of PPE kits to Broadway By the Sea Nursing Home in Long Beach, CA. Their staff are real HEROES in our minds - they continue to work on the FRONTLINES during this health crisis.

Through our BUY-A-SHIRT, GIVE-PPE promotion, we have successfully donated loads of complete PPE kits to frontline workers in need. All of us here at First Aid Global want to thank all of our valuable customers for your continued support."

SOURCE First Aid Global LLC