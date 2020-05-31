Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
31.05.2020 23:00:00

Our Latest Heroes: Nursing Homes Receive PPE As They Work The Frontlines

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A simple promotion asking customers to purchase a T-Shirt in exchange for a PPE donation to Frontline Healthcare Workers is taking off in a big way. Social Distance Warrior T-Shirts in five different sizes and two colors are flying off the shelves as the customers of First Aid Global LLC come to the rescue knowing that their purchase has lead to getting badly needed PPE to healthcare workers.

Eduardo Galvan, co-owner of First Aid Global LLC in Tarzana, CA had this to say, "Your generosity has allowed us to make another delivery of PPE kits to Broadway By the Sea Nursing Home in Long Beach, CA. Their staff are real HEROES in our minds - they continue to work on the FRONTLINES during this health crisis.

Through our BUY-A-SHIRT, GIVE-PPE promotion, we have successfully donated loads of complete PPE kits to frontline workers in need. All of us here at First Aid Global want to thank all of our valuable customers for your continued support."

 

SOURCE First Aid Global LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Europe"s Calm FX, Bond Markets Masking Anxiety?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 2009? - Morgan Stanley hält neuen Mega-Bullenmarkt für möglich
Absage an Trump: Merkel will nicht zum G7-Gipfel in die USA fliegen
Mai 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Kurssprung bei Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stimmt Analysten skeptisch
Tesla bleibt auch zum Auftakt 2020 Marktführer bei Elektro-Autos
KW 22: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Nach dem Corona-Crash: Welche SMI-Aktien sind die Gewinner - welche die Verlierer
Gute Aussichten für Bitcoin und Co.: Experte sieht "Kryptofrühling"
Dash-Nutzer dürfen sich über mehr Infos freuen: Kooperation mit IntoTheBlock
Roche und Gilead starten Studie zur Behandlung von Covid-19-Lungenentzündungen - Roche-Aktie freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB