+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 10:44:00

Ouhai is Now Open Up for Talents at Home and Overseas; Live Streaming to take place on April 12

WENZHOU, China, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At 8:30pm, Beijing Time, April 12 (7:30am, US EDT, April 12), Ouhai District, Wenzhou, China, is about to open up for talents from all over the world, handing in with 7 universities, 23 institutes, and all enterprises here. The District welcomes talents of high levels from overseas to select Ouhai and settle down in Ouhai!

The picture shows the panorama of Chashan University Town in Ouhai.

Ouhai District now releases two modes of settlement for talents:

The first mode is talent settlement, which plans to grant talents admitted to any university or enterprise in Ouhai District an individual reward of up to 5 million Yuan, in line with their levels, while these talents will enjoy serial talent security policies allowing them to work, live, settle down, and purchase houses here and ensuring their children to obtain an education.

The second mode involves project settlement.
A. Projects settled down via the "Longji Cup" Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition will be granted an "Entrepreneurship Coupon" of up to 6 million Yuan and project development aid and supports.
B. "The Most Valuable Investment Projects in Ouhai District, 2020" coming out on top through the "capital-attracted talents" channel will be granted a fund support of up to 2 million Yuan.
C. Projects settled down via the "Leading Talents Special Science and Technology Projects" channel will be granted a project development fund of up to 12 million Yuan.

In China, Ouhai District is hailed as a Top 100 District in Comprehensive Strength, a Top 100 Green Development District, a Top 100 Science and Technology Innovative District, a Top 100 Quality District in Novel Urbanization, the Home of locksets in China, and also the gathering place of universities south of Zhejiang Province."The Oriental Home of Jews" -- Ouhai, Wenzhou, was selected in 2018 as a national-class demonstration district of independent innovation in China; In 2019, it upgraded into the main position of Greater Luoshan Mountain-surrounding corridor of scientific innovations in Zhejiang Province.

Talents of high levels from overseas are allowed to register one or multiple talent attraction projects.

Registration Link：http://www.sinopress.net/?p=1020

Please subscribe the live streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms at 7:30 a.m. US EDT, April 12.

Livestream Website:

Youtube：http://www.xingkkk0.cn/ouhai2

Facebook：http://www.xingkkk0.cn/ouhai3


Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ouhai-is-now-open-up-for-talents-at-home-and-overseas-live-streaming-to-take-place-on-april-12-301039037.html

SOURCE Government of Ouhai District, Wenzhou

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB