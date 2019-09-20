CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO's new rugged, ergonomically designed G3-D Control Grip can be configured with a rocker switch or a pushbutton at the top of the grip handle, and an operator presence trigger switch to help prevent inadvertent actuation.

The G3-D grip can be assembled with OTTO's JHM joystick, providing a variety of gating options including single axis, dual axis, friction held and omni-directional. Output choices include analog, PWM, USB, CANopen and CANbus. Top mount and bottom mount are both available as standard offerings.

The G3-D Control Grip works well in industrial, agricultural, mining, utility and construction applications such as aerial work platforms, scissor lifts, bucket trucks, telehandlers, trenchers and track trucks.

For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.otto-controls.com/

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO is located in Carpentersville, Illinois.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otto-introduces-the-new-g3-d-control-grip-300922629.html

SOURCE OTTO