09.12.2020 00:32:00

OTTO Controls Launches the Industry's Smallest ON-ON-ON Triple Throw Rocker Switch

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTTO, an industry leader in the design and manufacture of control switches, joysticks and grips, introduces the new K1S - the industry's smallest ON-ON-ON triple throw rocker switch. The K1S is a short-behind-panel, sealed, logic level only rocker switch offering 1M cycle life in a snap-in package.

The industry's smallest ON-ON-ON triple throw rocker switch is a sealed, logic level switch with a long cycle life and two different button sizes - regular and large.

Available in both single and double pole configurations with maintained action, this ON-ON-ON rocker is perfect for use as a Forward-Neutral-Reverse (FNR) switch. The double pole version offers redundancy for each switch state providing increased safety. Termination options include a Molex connector or wire leads. The K1S contact system is sealed to IP68S and uses a flow-thru design. With an optional boot, the switch is panel sealed to IP68S.

The rugged K1S is shorter behind panel than OTTO's K1 rocker series, making it an ideal choice for use in grips and panels. The K1S also consists of two rocker button style/size options for best user comfort. Only one panel opening size is required, regardless of button size. Choose from a set of 73 standard legend choices which are offered with both normal and large-size rocker top styles, or add a custom logo, lettering or legend.

For more information, please visit our website at: https://www.otto-controls.com/

About OTTO

OTTO designs and manufactures precision switches and control grips including mechanical switches; Hall effect switches with digital and analog output options. OTTO's portfolio includes sealed and lighted high performance, snap action, rocker, pushbuttons and toggles as well as commercial and military control grips and Hall effect technology joysticks.  

Our switches, joysticks and control grips perform every day in some of the toughest applications including heavy equipment, aerospace, marine, medical, communication and other demanding markets.

OTTO Logo (PRNewsfoto/OTTO Engineering)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otto-controls-launches-the-industrys-smallest-on-on-on-triple-throw-rocker-switch-301188908.html

SOURCE OTTO Controls

