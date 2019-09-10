10.09.2019 23:53:00

OtterBox Announces Full Lineup for New Apple iPhones

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple continues to innovate its portfolio of smartphones with the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., adds personal style and protection to any Apple device with a wide portfolio of case styles, colors and graphics.1

OtterBox adds personal style and protection to any Apple device with a wide portfolio of case styles, colors and graphics.

OtterBox cases are available now for Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.2

"Apple's newest phones deliver on innovation with cutting-edge camera features, stunning displays and even longer lasting batteries," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox delivers trusted protection while allowing all of these features to be used and showcased to their fullest potential. With a large range of protective and stylish case options, OtterBox offers a unique style for any lifestyle."

  • Symmetry Series protects against daily drops and bumps with a slim profile and trusted protection. Symmetry Series is rocking trendy new case graphics and day-to-night solids to match any mood or outfit. Show off your device with a clear case for sleek Apple iPhone protection.
  • The ultimate in protective cases, Defender Series is made for everything from rough-and-tumble adventures to everyday life. Defender Series is available in new colors and graphics and with the germ-fighting features of Defender Series Pro.
  • Otter + Pop pairs OtterBox protection with a built-in PopGrip for maximum fun. Available in Symmetry Series and Defender Series, Otter + Pop comes in a variety of new colors with endless swappable PopTop options.
  • Strada Series offers luxurious, leather-clad protection in a wallet style case. The folio design covers the screen to protect against scratches and can hold a credit card and ID. For an even more compact experience, Strada Series Via offers soft touch material with a folio card slot perfect for only the most essential card or a bit of cash.
  • Commuter Series is made for life on the go. With a hard outer shell and inner silicone slipcover, Commuter Series offers protection against drops and bumps when at home, work, on the train or anywhere in between.
  • Amplify screen protection keeps the brilliant display on Apple's latest phones free from scratches and dings. Engineered by Corning, Amplify is five times more scratch resistant than the leading glass alternative to keep the screen crystal clear drop after drop.3

OtterBox cases for Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2015 – June 2018

Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Strada Series Folio, Strada Series Via are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. Pursuit Series case is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against bumps, drops, shock, dust, dirt and snow.

3 Versus soda lime glass. Based on Corning tests. Actual results may vary.

 

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OtterBox)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-announces-full-lineup-for-new-apple-iphones-300915604.html

SOURCE OtterBox

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.09.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10.09.19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
10.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB