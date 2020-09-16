16.09.2020 01:24:00

OtterBox Announces Cases for the all-new iPad Air (4th gen)

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new iPad Air (4th generation) is the most powerful, versatile and colorful iPad Air ever – perfect for working and learning from home, editing 4K videos, note-taking, creating and playing immersive games and staying connected with loved ones. Today OtterBox announces a full line of case and screen protection options for the new iPad Air (4th gen).

OtterBox announces a full line of case and screen protection options for the new iPad Air (4th gen).

"Now, more than ever, staying connected and having the most powerful tools to do so is top of mind for everyone," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox provides cases and screen protection for the new iPad Air (4th gen) with stylish and rugged options giving your new iPad added protection against daily drops and bumps."

Symmetry Series 360 for the new iPad Air (4th gen) is a super sleek case with a folio that acts as a stand when folded back and guards the display from scratches when not in use. The case can also securely hold Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Symmetry Series 360 is the perfect back-to-school or work-from-home companion and is coming soon to Apple stores, apple.com and otterbox.com.

Another great OtterBox option for the new iPad Air (4th gen) is the Defender Series to defend against everyday drops and bumps. Defender Series is built with multi-layer protection, including a removable screen shield that snaps on the front of the case and doubles as a display stand for easy viewing and typing.

For 360-degree protection, pair Alpha Glass with Symmetry Series 360 or Defender Series for the new iPad Air (4th gen) to protect the screen from scratches and scrapes. Symmetry Series 360 and Defender Series work flawlessly with Alpha Glass to keep your screen crystal clear and the new iPad Air (4th gen) protected front to back.

OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 is coming soon to Apple stores, apple.com and otterbox.com. For more information on Defender Series and Alpha Glass for the new iPad Air (4th gen), visit otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OtterBox)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-announces-cases-for-the-all-new-ipad-air-4th-gen-301131807.html

SOURCE OtterBox

