04.08.2020 00:01:00

OtterBox Announces Cases for Pixel 4a

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Pixel 4a is the perfect companion for first steps, road trips or grandma calls. OtterBox, the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., announces premium slim cases and glass screen protectors for Pixel 4a, available now.1

OtterBox announces premium slim cases and glass screen protectors for Pixel 4a, available now.

"Phones connect us to the rest of the world, and with a stunning camera and crystal-clear screen, Pixel 4a offers a superior connection to our world," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox protects Pixel 4a with cases suited for everyday activities as well as exciting adventures, including those found right in your backyard."

Commuter Series for Pixel 4a now features antimicrobial technology for an extra layer of defense. Commuter Series offers a two-piece design with a hard outer shell and soft inner cover to keep Pixel 4a safe from bumps and drops.2 The antimicrobial technology is embedded in the case for lasting everyday protection against common microbes.3

Symmetry Series for Pixel 4a provides protection against everyday drops and scrapes. The slim, one-piece design slides easily in and out of pockets and purses. With clear and clear glitter options, Pixel 4a's sleek design is the focal point with Symmetry Series.                                                         

Flawless and fortified, shatter-resistant Alpha Glass avoids scratches and splinters, so the vibrant display of Pixel 4a shines through. The ultra-thin tempered glass is engineered to endure with advanced, fortified material technology to withstand drops, impact and daily wear. Plus, it's fingerprint resistant, so you can touch, tap and swipe while your screen stays smudge-free.

OtterBox Commuter Series, Symmetry Series and Alpha Glass are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016July 2019
Symmetry Series and Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.
3 Helps protect case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen. Buildup of dirt or debris may decrease effectiveness.

 

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OtterBox)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otterbox-announces-cases-for-pixel-4a-301105101.html

SOURCE Otter Products LLC

