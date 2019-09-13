Ottawa based not-for-profit CIRA wins prestigious HR award for most effective recruitment strategy

OTTAWA, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - This evening the Ottawa-based Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) won the MaxSys Staffing & Consulting Award for Most Effective Recruitment Strategy at the 6th annual Canadian HR Awards in Toronto. The Canadian HR Awards are considered the gold standard for excellence in the Canadian human resources industry, and recognize outstanding leadership and innovation in Canada's HR sector.

"We are thrilled to receive the 'Most Effective Recruitment Strategy' award at tonight's Canadian HR Awards gala. The entire CIRA team is incredibly grateful for the recognition our recruiting efforts have received, and we are very proud to be representing the National Capital Region with such a prestigious award. Over the past few years our team has overhauled our human resources program so we can attract world-class talent to help build a better online Canada — and it feels so good to see that work recognized. On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to thank my team, the judges, our fellow nominees and, of course, everyone else in this room who works every single day to make work places more welcoming, diverse and inclusive."

--Sanita Alias, CIRA director of human resources

