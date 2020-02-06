+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 15:45:00

OTR Tire Industry Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025 by Vehicle Type, Demand Category, Company and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OTR Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles & Others), By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global OTR Tire Market stood at over $19 billion in 2019 and is projected to cross $31 billion by 2025, on the back of a growing number of infrastructure development projects worldwide. Rapid development in the construction of road & railway network, power supplies, housing infrastructure, industrial structures, etc. have led to the economic growth of several countries across the globe.

The proliferation of mining and quarrying industry and expanding sales and fleet of OTR vehicles, globally, is expected to boost sales of OTR tires in the coming years. Growing mechanization of agriculture farms to increase the agriculture output and decrease the labor cost is also leading to the enhanced use of agriculture equipment, which is also fueling the demand for OTR tires across the world.

Some of the other key factors that would positively influence the Global OTR Tire Market include technological advancements, expanding distributor & dealership network, rising adoption of radial tires and increasing penetration of Chinese tires.

Some of the major players operating in the Global OTR Tire Market are Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (CGEM), Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Balkrishna Industries Limited, Toyo Tire & Rubber Company, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd. and Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2015-2018
  • Base Year: 2019
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

  • To analyze and forecast the Global OTR Tire Market size.
  • To classify and forecast the Global OTR Tire Market based on vehicle type, company, region and demand category.
  • To define, classify and forecast the Global OTR Tire Market on the basis of vehicle type, namely, mining, construction & industrial equipment, agriculture vehicles and others (includes all-terrain vehicles, sports vehicles, etc.).
  • To define, classify and forecast the Global OTR Tire Market on the basis of demand category, namely OEM and replacement.
  • To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size by segmenting the Global OTR Tire Market into regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.
  • To identify drivers and challenges in the Global OTR Tire Market.
  • To identify market trends & developments in the Global OTR Tire Market.
  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global OTR Tire Market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Influencer of Purchase
4.3. Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Switching
4.5. Brand Satisfaction Level

5. Global OTR Tire Production Overview

6. Global OTR Tire Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Mining, Construction & Industrial Equipment, Agriculture Vehicles and Others)
6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM Vs. Replacement)
6.2.3. By Company
6.2.4. By Region

7. Asia-Pacific OTR Tire Market Outlook

8. Europe & CIS OTR Tire Market Outlook

9. North America OTR Tire Market Outlook

10. South America OTR Tire Market Outlook

11. Middle East OTR Tire Market Outlook

12. Africa OTR Tire Market Outlook

13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (CGEM)
15.2. Bridgestone Corporation
15.3. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
15.4. The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
15.5. Continental Aktiengesellschaft
15.6. Balkrishna Industries Limited
15.7. Toyo Tire & Rubber Company
15.8. Apollo Tyres Ltd.
15.9. Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
15.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Annexure: List of OTR Tire Dealers/Distributors

