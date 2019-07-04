04.07.2019 00:55:00

OtherLevels Announces Another European Client Win

BRISBANE, Australia, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX: OLV) ("OtherLevels") is pleased to announce that it has won another sports betting operator in the Spanish market. The operator will use OtherLevels across desktop and mobile web for both opted-in and non opted-in users, in an initial contract valued at A$75,000.

Brendan O'Kane the OtherLevels CEO commented, "We are very pleased to win another client in Spain, to add to our growing client base across Europe. As European markets become more open and de-regulate further, it will continue to create opportunities to deploy the OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging platform and help licenced operators acquire, engage and retain their audience".

- ENDS -

About OtherLevels 

OtherLevels is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.

The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences.  OtherLevels provides both OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging, an omni-channel messaging solution, as well as OtherLevels In-Play, a real-time live messaging solution for on-line sports betting and iGaming operators. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts/Tabcorp, Flight Centre, IHG, OPAP, Golden Nugget, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred and Doubledown.

For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com 
For media enquiries please contact media@otherlevels.com.

SOURCE OtherLevels Holdings Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.07.19
Vontobel: Thematische Investments: Performance Highlights Juni 2019
03.07.19
DAX-Future: Rallye-Level verteidigt
03.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Twitter
03.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
03.07.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Zielzone in greifbarer Nähe / Sonova – Kursrückgang als Kaufchance?
02.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie schiesst hoch: Tesla schafft Rekordauslieferungen im zweiten Quartal
Novogratz: Nach der Kursexplosion wird sich der Bitcoin in dieser Spanne festsetzen
Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
US-Richter: Millionen-Urteil gegen Bayer wird wahrscheinlich reduziert - Aktie stark
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Symantec-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Broadcom denkt wohl über Übernahme nach
Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Cembra-Aktie unentschlossen: Cembra beschafft sich frisches Geld für Cashgate-Akquisition - S&P senkt Rating-Ausblick
Logitech-Aktie unentschlossen: Guerrino De Luca gibt VR-Präsidium ab - Wendy Becker soll folgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst höher -- SMI beendet Tag fester -- DAX legt zur Schlussglocke zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
In den USA ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wiesen am Mittwoch zm Börsenende grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die wichtigsten Märkte in Fernost verbuchten Abschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB