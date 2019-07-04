OtherLevels Announces Another European Client Win

BRISBANE, Australia, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OtherLevels Holdings Limited (ASX: OLV) ("OtherLevels") is pleased to announce that it has won another sports betting operator in the Spanish market. The operator will use OtherLevels across desktop and mobile web for both opted-in and non opted-in users, in an initial contract valued at A$75,000.

Brendan O'Kane the OtherLevels CEO commented, "We are very pleased to win another client in Spain, to add to our growing client base across Europe. As European markets become more open and de-regulate further, it will continue to create opportunities to deploy the OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging platform and help licenced operators acquire, engage and retain their audience".

About OtherLevels

OtherLevels is a leading second-generation digital marketing platform with offices in Europe, the US and Australia.

The OtherLevels platform enables clients to acquire sooner, engage smarter and retain longer across desktop, mobile web and apps audiences. OtherLevels provides both OtherLevels Intelligent Messaging, an omni-channel messaging solution, as well as OtherLevels In-Play, a real-time live messaging solution for on-line sports betting and iGaming operators. OtherLevels leading clients include Camelot (UK), Tatts/Tabcorp, Flight Centre, IHG, OPAP, Golden Nugget, LadbrokesCoral, Betfred and Doubledown.

For more information, please visit http://otherlevels.com

For media enquiries please contact media@otherlevels.com.

