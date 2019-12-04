+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
04.12.2019 22:00:00

OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of November

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of November 2019.


Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – November 2019


Company

Ticker Symbol

Original Market

Current Market

Reason

Downgrade Date


Giggles N' Hugs
Inc.

GIGL

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/04/2019


Golden Queen
Mining
Consolidated Ltd.

GQMNF

OTCQB

Grey Market

FINRA Trading
Halt

11/04/2019


Advantagewon Oil
Corp.

ANTGF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/05/2019


Ironclad
Encryption
Corporation

IRNC

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/05/2019


Predictive
Technology
Group, Inc.

PRED

OTCQX U.S.

Pink Current

Public Interest
Concern

11/06/2019


City View Green
Hldgs Inc.

CVGRF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/06/2019


Ecoark Holdings,
Inc.

ZEST

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

11/08/2019


Bionomics Ltd.

BNOEF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/08/2019


Canntab
Therapeutics Ltd

CTABF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

11/08/2019


Dragon Jade
International Ltd.

DGJI

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

11/08/2019


GreenPower
Motor Company
Inc.

GPVRF

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

11/08/2019


White Energy
Company Ltd.

WECFY

OTCQX
International

OTCQB

Not Penny Stock
Exempt

11/08/2019


GTX Corp.

GTXO

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/13/2019


Jakroo Inc.

JKRO

OTCQB

Pink Current

Filed to Cease
Reporting

11/13/2019


Harvest Oil & Gas
Corp.

HRSTW

OTCQX U.S.

OTCQB

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/15/2019


GeoVax Labs,
Inc.

GOVX

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/15/2019


American Energy
Group, Ltd. (THE)

AEGG

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

11/18/2019


Freestone
Resources, Inc.

FSNR

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

11/18/2019


Advantego
Corporation

ADGO

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/19/2019


CloudCommerce,
Inc.

CLWD

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/20/2019


Orion
Nutraceuticals
Inc.

ORONF

OTCQB

Pink Current

Non-Compliance
with OTCQB
Standards

11/22/2019


Premier
Biomedical Inc

BIEI

OTCQB

Pink Current

Bid Price
Deficiency

11/22/2019


Hawkeye
Systems, Inc.

HWKE

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

11/26/2019


Quantum
Materials Corp.

QTMM

OTCQB

Pink No
Information

Filing
Delinquency

11/29/2019

 


Caveat Emptor – November 2019


Company

Ticker
Symbol

Caveat Emptor
Status

Current Market

Change
Date


Canal Capital Corp.

COWP,
COWPP

Added 

Expert Market - Caveat
Emptor

11/04/2019


Rivex Technology Corp.

RIVX

Added 

Pink Current - Caveat
Emptor

11/04/2019


Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EAPH

Added 

Grey Market - Caveat
Emptor

11/20/2019


Solei Systems, Inc.

SOLI

Removed

Pink Current

11/26/2019


AirTrona International, Inc.

ARTR

Added 

Pink No Information -
Caveat Emptor

11/27/2019

About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.

Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-announces-lists-of-compliance-downgrades-and-caveat-emptor-designations-for-the-month-of-november-300969383.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

