04.12.2019 22:00:00
OTC Markets Group Announces Lists of Compliance Downgrades and Caveat Emptor Designations for the Month of November
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the lists of downgrades from its respective OTCQX® and OTCQB® markets and Caveat Emptor Designations for the month of November 2019.
Downgrades from OTCQX and OTCQB – November 2019
Company
Ticker Symbol
Original Market
Current Market
Reason
Downgrade Date
Giggles N' Hugs
GIGL
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/04/2019
Golden Queen
GQMNF
OTCQB
Grey Market
FINRA Trading
11/04/2019
Advantagewon Oil
ANTGF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/05/2019
Ironclad
IRNC
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/05/2019
Predictive
PRED
OTCQX U.S.
Pink Current
Public Interest
11/06/2019
City View Green
CVGRF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/06/2019
Ecoark Holdings,
ZEST
OTCQX U.S.
OTCQB
Not Penny Stock
11/08/2019
Bionomics Ltd.
BNOEF
OTCQX
OTCQB
Bid Price
11/08/2019
Canntab
CTABF
OTCQX
OTCQB
Not Penny Stock
11/08/2019
Dragon Jade
DGJI
OTCQX
OTCQB
Not Penny Stock
11/08/2019
GreenPower
GPVRF
OTCQX
OTCQB
Not Penny Stock
11/08/2019
White Energy
WECFY
OTCQX
OTCQB
Not Penny Stock
11/08/2019
GTX Corp.
GTXO
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/13/2019
Jakroo Inc.
JKRO
OTCQB
Pink Current
Filed to Cease
11/13/2019
Harvest Oil & Gas
HRSTW
OTCQX U.S.
OTCQB
Bid Price
11/15/2019
GeoVax Labs,
GOVX
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/15/2019
American Energy
AEGG
OTCQB
Pink No
Filing
11/18/2019
Freestone
FSNR
OTCQB
Pink No
Filing
11/18/2019
Advantego
ADGO
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/19/2019
CloudCommerce,
CLWD
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/20/2019
Orion
ORONF
OTCQB
Pink Current
Non-Compliance
11/22/2019
Premier
BIEI
OTCQB
Pink Current
Bid Price
11/22/2019
Hawkeye
HWKE
OTCQB
Pink No
Filing
11/26/2019
Quantum
QTMM
OTCQB
Pink No
Filing
11/29/2019
Caveat Emptor – November 2019
Company
Ticker
Caveat Emptor
Current Market
Change
Canal Capital Corp.
COWP,
Added
Expert Market - Caveat
11/04/2019
Rivex Technology Corp.
RIVX
Added
Pink Current - Caveat
11/04/2019
Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
EAPH
Added
Grey Market - Caveat
11/20/2019
Solei Systems, Inc.
SOLI
Removed
Pink Current
11/26/2019
AirTrona International, Inc.
ARTR
Added
Pink No Information -
11/27/2019
About OTC Markets Group Issuer Compliance
OTC Markets Group's Washington D.C.-based Issuer Compliance team is responsible for evaluating company compliance with OTCQX and OTCQB qualifications, monitoring stock promotion and other potential public interest concerns, and working to allow issuers to provide adequate current information to the market. Through data driven disclosure processes and market activity analysis, the Issuer Compliance team promotes transparency among the 10,000 U.S. and global securities that trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market.
Issuer Compliance is actively engaged in continuous information sharing with FINRA, the SEC, other regulators, and the exchanges.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.
