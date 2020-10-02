|
OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics 2020-2024 with Profiles of Leading Market Players Including 3M, Akron, Bayer AG, Celgene and Eli Lilly and Co.
DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC Drugs, Medical Devices and Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study aims to provide an understanding of the dynamics and forecasts of the OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits market worldwide and provides key market propositions over a five-year forecast period.
This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits used for self-care and the management of various common diseases.
The report covers developed and emerging markets in order to help readers understand:
- Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of various diseases including cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, respiratory disorders, diabetes, obesity, gastrointestinal disorders, sleep disorders, skin disorders, and ENT disorders.
- Detailed description and analysis of current OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostic kits.
- Market characterization, unmet need, and market size and segmentation (by region, by segment, by diseases).
- The current state of the market and the key markets for its future development.
- Major regional trends.
- Market drivers and restraints.
- Detailed market projections through 2024.
- Global competitive thrust in terms of competition and market shares.
- Key marketed and pipeline (research and development) products along with information about their regulatory status.
- Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).
- Regulatory structure: new regulations that will influence the development of the OTC drugs, devices and diagnostics market.
- Pricing and reimbursement.
- Observations and conclusions on the future of OTC drugs, medical devices and diagnostics.
- Profiles of market participants and associations.
The Report Includes:
- 26 data tables and 22 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, medical devices and diagnostics
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 and 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Coverage of various target diseases, including common health disorders and severe chronic diseases where OTC drugs and devices play a key role in the management of diseases
- Assessment of the recent breakthroughs, current research activities, technological hurdles and latest trends related to the field of medical technologies
- Complete understanding about the usage and adoption rate of OTC drugs, devices and diagnostic kits in various regions
- Underlying details of key business opportunities to pivotal stakeholders to expand of business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the horizon within this market
- Competitive landscape encompassing a large chunk of small, medium and large players on both pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices and diagnostics side
- Profile description of leading market players, including 3M, Akron, Bayer AG, Celgene, and Eli Lilly and Co.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Acadia Pharmaceutical
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Actavis plc
- Actualmeds
- Aethlon Medical Inc.
- Agenus
- Akron
- Alacer Corp.
- Alcon Inc.
- Alere Inc.
- Alfresa Pharma Corp.
- Aliphcom Inc.
- Alivecor
- Alkalon A/S
- Alkermes
- Allergan
- Alliance Healthcare
- Amgen Inc.
- Amiko
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Anavex Life Sciences
- Ani Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex
- Archos
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- Array Biopharma
- Asahi Kasai Corp.
- Aslan Pharmaceuticals
- Aspen Pharmacare
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazaneca plc
- Athersys
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Axiobionics
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Bausch & Lomb
- Bausch Health
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Beigene
- Bespak Europe
- Biomerieux
- Biosensics
- Bioserenity
- Biotricity
- Biotronik
- Biovotion
- Bioxcel Therapeutics
- Bodytel
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- Brainmarc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- BTS Bioengineering
- Carma Laboratories, Inc.
- Celgene
- Chattem Inc.
- Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Cilag AG
- Cipla
- Cleveland Medical Devices
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Connectedhealth Pte. Ltd.
- Consort Medical
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- Cspc Pharmaceutical Group
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Derma Sciences
- Dexcom Inc.
- Dr. Reddy'S Laboratories Ltd.
- Earlysense
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Empatica
- Endo International
- Endoceutics Inc.
- Endotronix
- Entra Health Systems
- Erytech Pharma
- Esteve
- Everist Health
- Eyescience Labs
- Fertin Pharma A/S
- Gaba Schweiz
- Galderma S.A.
- Gemini Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Genomma Lab International
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Glooko Inc.
- Glucovista Inc.
- Health Care Originals
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Hocoma
- Ihealth Lab Inc.
- Immunomedics
- Impact Sports Technologies
- Impak Health
- Infobionic Inc.
- Insulet Corp.
- Intelesens
- Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Ipsen S.A.
- Jan Medical Inc.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kowa Co. Ltd.
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Lake Consumer Products Inc.
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Livanova plc
- Lundbeck
- Lupin
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Manx Healthcare Ltd.
- Meda Ab
- Medminder
- Medtronic
- Melaleuca Inc.
- Menarini
- Merck
- Merz Pharma
- Mio Global
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Mochida Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Mycardio LLC
- Mylan Inc.
- Nemaura Medical Inc.
- Neofect Co. Ltd.
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- Neurometrix Inc.
- Neurovigil Inc.
- Neutrogena Corp.
- Novartis
- Novasom Inc.
- Novo Nordisk
- Now Foods
- Nucana
- Omada Health Inc.
- Omnicell Inc.
- Omron Corp.
- Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Orion Pharma Ltd.
- Orpyx Medical Technologies
- Otsuka Pharmaceuticals
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Perrigo plc
- Pfizer
- Pharmavite LLC
- Philosys
- Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Piramal Healthcare Ltd.
- Polar Electro Oy
- Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.
- Preventice Inc.
- Prizm Medical Inc.
- Propeller Health
- Proteostasis Therapeutics
- Proteus Digital Health Inc.
- Qardio
- Reckitt Benckiser plc.
- Recordati Pharma GmbH
- Revolymer (U.K.) Ltd
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Sage Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sato Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Sense4Care
- Senseonics Holdings
- Senticare Inc.
- Shaklee Corp.
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding
- Shionogi and Co. Ltd.
- Silvergens
- Sproutling Inc. (Acquired by Mattel)
- Stada Arzneimittel AG
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
- Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- TCR2 Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Tisso Naturprodukte GmbH
- Towerview Health Inc.
- Translate Bio
- Tyme Technologies
- UCB
- Unilife Corp.
- Vaica
- Vertex Pharmaceutical
- Vital Connect
- Wellspring Pharmaceutical Corp.
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
- Winmedical Srl
- Ybrain
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- Zeavision LLC
- Zogenix Inc.
- Zydus Cadila
