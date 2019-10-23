+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 03:00:00

Osteopore(R) highly commended for its innovative healthcare product at TCT Awards

PERTH, Australia and SYDNEY, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteopore, a medical device company that designs and manufactures regenerative implants made via 3D printing, has been highly commended at the prestigious TCT Awards where industry leaders celebrate innovators, technologies, and collaborators behind the best examples of Additive Manufacturing (AM), 3D Printing, and Design and Engineering around the world.

This year, Osteopore was highly commended in the TCT Healthcare Application section for its unique 3D regenerative implant which has significantly improved the Quality-of-Life of patients suffering from traumatic bone loss. Until 2018, Osteopore has helped more than 20,000 patients. With 15 competitive award categories which includes Aerospace, Automotive and Creative Application, Healthcare Application is considered one of the more rewarding industries to be involved with, according to the awards organiser.

TCT Awards also pointed out that 3D technology in this industry "couldn't be more fitting" and the capability to produce bespoke parts from scanned information is perhaps "more suited to this industry than any other".

Osteopore's acknowledgement at the TCT Awards is just the latest in a string of accreditations and accomplishments it has received over the past few months.

Last month, the global bone regeneration technology provider once again won top prizes at the prestigious Brands For Good awards in Singapore. Clinching the Champion for Patent Improving Lives 2019 and Winner for Community 2019 awards, Osteopore's wins mark the second consecutive year of wins at the event which shows recognition to businesses that not only make a difference to the community or the world but are also committed to creating a positive impact on people.

In the same month, Osteopore also debuted on the Australian Securities Exchange with an AUS$5.25million IPO. The listing gathered strong interest as the Singaporean firm is ahead of most small cap biotech and medtech companies on the ASX, many of whom are either still in clinical trials or attempting to have their products approved by regulatory bodies.

About Osteopore

Established in 2003, Osteopore utilises its proprietary 3D printing process to create a bioresorbable regenerative scaffold that mimics the interconnected porous structure of the human cancellous bone, to aid natural tissue regeneration. The 3D structure eventually dissolves into carbon dioxide and water in the body, and does not leave any permanent implant in the body. The long-term healthcare costs are also reduced given the decreased chances of late complications or infections.

Osteopore's unique technology is approved by the US FDA and Europe's CE Marking. It has been proven to surpass the limits of bone grafting and has already been used in more than 20,000 patients worldwide.

Osteopore currently has three primary products on the market - Osteoplug, Osteomesh and Osteostrip. 

Osteoplug is a bioresorbable implant is used for healing burr holes created as part of a neurosurgical procedure. Osteomesh is used in craniofacial surgery to repair fractures and fill surgical defects while Osteostrip provides a regenerative method of filling a bone void following a craniotomy.

SOURCE Osteopore International

